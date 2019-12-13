Join the Movement for Ladder Safety During National Ladder Safety Month in March 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Ladder Institute (ALI) this March in raising awareness of ladder safety on the job and in the home. Ladder accidents are one of the leading causes of injuries and fatalities for homeowners and working professionals, with more 300 lives lost annually according to the World Health Organization. National Ladder Safety Month was started as a way to decrease the instances of ladder-related accidents through education, and increased awareness of safety best practices.

In March 2020, National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five key themes:

February 23 - February 29 : What is Ladder Safety?

March 1 - 7 : Ladder Safety Training and Year Round Partners

March 8 - 14 : Ladder Safety at Work

March 15 - 21 : Ladder Safety at Home

March 22 - 28 : Ladder Inspection and Disposal

There are many ways to participate in National Ladder Safety Month; through your favorite social media channels, engaging with and using #LadderSafetyMonth, sending emails to friends, family and/or colleagues; and sponsoring the campaign to demonstrate your commitment to safety. ALI's Marketing Guide outlines all the possible ways you can get involved. You can also explore the National Ladder Safety Month website for more involvement ideas and information about the campaign.

Although National Ladder Safety Month is one month out of the year, using a ladder properly and safely is something with year-round importance and impact. No matter the season or task, keep ladder safety top of mind. Visit the websites above to learn more about safe ladder choice, set up, inspection and disposal, and play a part in reducing preventable ladder accidents through education and awareness.

Interested in sponsoring the campaign? There are many sponsorship offerings available. View sponsorship opportunities here.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

Contact: Nikki Bartoloni, 312.673.5445

SOURCE American Ladder Institute