Join the Movement: IndieGoGo Campaign Launched for Butterfly - A Dance Film That Speaks to the Realities of Teen Life

Team Elite Productions

22 Dec, 2023

Celebrity Videographer Dante Hillmedo aims to bring this emotional tale to the big screen

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Hillmedo proudly introduces the IndieGoGo campaign for his groundbreaking dance film, "Butterfly." Directed by Dante, the man behind many celebrity visuals; including Jay Z, DJ Khaled, and Michael Rubin's private celebrity All White Party. This film dives into the raw struggles of urban teens, addressing issues of gangs, drugs, and peer pressure.

Butterfly follows the story of a resilient young protagonist navigating the harsh realities of high school while being the child of a single-parent immigrant household. The film emphasizes the importance of having an outlet and not letting hardships break one's spirit. What sets Butterfly apart is its commitment to realism, featuring a cast of newcomers bringing fresh authenticity to the screen.

The IndieGoGo campaign not only aims to fund the project but also to build a vibrant community around it. Supporters will witness the behind-the-scenes process, from casting to choreography, and are encouraged to share their stories of perseverance and dreams in the face of adversity.

"We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire and connect," says Dante. "Through Butterfly, we create a space for people to share their experiences, relate to the characters, and see the transformative impact of art as an outlet."

Backing Butterfly means becoming an active participant in a community that values authenticity, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. To join the movement, visit the Butterfly IndieGoGo campaign page at https://igg.me/at/ButterflyFilm.

About Team Elite Productions LLC: Team Elite Productions LLC, founded by Dante Hillmedo, is a dynamic film company based in New York City. With a focus on authentic storytelling, Team Elite Productions is dedicated to bringing compelling narratives to the screen that captivate audiences and inspire emotion.

Contact: Dante Hillmedo [email protected]

Movie cover: Butterfly
