Join the Movement Your Way: Susan G. Komen 3-Day Returns to Denver with Three Ways to Participate

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is proud to announce its return to Denver, Colo., for the first time since 2010, offering new opportunities for individuals who want to make a big impact in the fight against breast cancer. The Denver event, scheduled for August 25-27, 2023, includes three ways to participate – participants can walk 20 miles in one day, 40 miles over two days or 60 miles over three days. This flexible format creates options for anyone who wants to join the movement in Denver this year and walk the mileage of their choice.

"The 3-Day is tough and many who want to be part of this significant opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer simply cannot walk 60 miles," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Komen and a breast cancer survivor. "Offering three ways to participate will make an endurance event possible for more participants, more supporters of Komen's mission to end breast cancer and more passionate individuals who want to make a big impact."

With the introduction of three distance options, the Susan G. Komen 3-Day experience is now more inclusive than ever. Participants choosing to walk 20 miles in one day must raise a minimum of $750, 40 miles in two days must raise a minimum of $1,800, or 60 miles over three days must raise a minimum of $2,300. Money raised supports Komen's Patient Care Center, which provides direct support to anyone facing breast cancer now, and life-saving research that will bring us closer to the cures for this disease.

Participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day is more than just a walk; it's a journey of hope, remembrance and celebration. It is also empowering, both mentally and physically, and participants gain a sense of community and support with each step taken during the 3-Day.

Susan G. Komen is the only breast cancer organization taking a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to fight breast cancer across all fronts, supporting millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide. Susan G. Komen has led the fight to create a world without breast cancer for 40 years.

To register for the Susan G. Komen Denver 3-Day, visit the3day.org.

About Susan G. Komen 3-Day®

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is a 60-mile walk for people committed to going the distance to end breast cancer. Participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating their communities about breast health and raising funds to help support breast cancer research, community health, patient care and advocacy. It's a big commitment, but it's totally worth it. Since 2003, the Komen 3-Day has raised more than $889 million. The net proceeds raised by the Susan G. Komen 3-Day help Komen save lives and end breast cancer through breakthrough research and support to people facing breast cancer now by providing access to screening, treatment assistance, patient navigation and education.

Sponsored by Bank of America, the 2023 3-Day Series includes five events: New England (August 18–20), Denver (August 25-27), Chicago (September 8–10), Dallas/Fort Worth (October 27–29), and San Diego (November 17–19).

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

