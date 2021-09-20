Join the new Resilience Youth Network | Become a Member, Partner, or Sponsor

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate disasters are personal, and everyone has a story. Our generation is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather, wildfires, droughts, and floods. While the impacts of these are colloquially known as "natural disasters," they are actually caused by "development disasters" -- systemic failures to invest in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

The Resilience Youth Network is a platform that enables you to share your story, meet collaborators, and find careers and mentors that will help you make a difference. We aim to do this by organizing community resilience projects with our members and by facilitating networking through monthly Zoom speaker events.

RYN now has over 50 members from 9 countries. From Australia to China to Iran to Alaska, these students and young professionals have signed the RYN member pledge. With RYN's rapid global growth, we are actively seeking NEW SPONSORS and PARTNERS .

Our founding sponsors are the Resilience Action Fund (RAF) and Seacor Holdings . Other sponsors include Witt O'Brien's and Xinhe Geotech Engineering Co, and our partners are the Wharton Risk Center, the Water Center at Penn, and Coastal Risk Consulting.

We, the young people, will be stuck with the consequences of today's 'head in the sand' approach to climate adaptation policy. RYN believes that young people should have a say.

Do you want to be part of the change? BECOME A MEMBER

The Resilience Youth Network is a community of students and young professionals dedicated to improving climate resilience in the built environment. We empower our members to connect with experts in climate adaptation and hazard mitigation while exploring career opportunities that serve a stronger, safer, and more resilient future.

CONTACT: [email protected]

