Join the Planet and Global Ambassador Lionel Messi Announce First Projects Under Join the Planet Foundation

The Inaugural Campaign Will Support Fundación Rosario and the Conservation of the Paraná River

MIAMI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Messi and the Join the Planet Foundation, an organization dedicated to addressing the climate crisis, are today announcing a new project aimed at crafting nature-based solutions for the world's most critical environmental challenges. This initiative follows Lionel Messi and Join The Planet's recent unveiling of a limited-edition sculpture of his left boot, created entirely from recycled materials, with proceeds supporting the Foundation and its initial projects.

The Join the Planet Foundation is dedicated to supporting inspiring organizations and passionate entrepreneurs who are using nature-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. The Foundation will receive 10% of the collectible sales to support initiatives, foundations, and entrepreneurs globally, fostering innovative, regenerative, and socially integrated solutions for a thriving planet. This effort kicks off with The Rosario Foundation in Argentina, which aims to enhance the prosperity, resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability of Rosario.

Why Messi chose the Rosario Foundation

As a native of Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi holds a deep connection to his hometown. Through this project, Messi aims to leave a lasting impact on the town and its people, extending his legacy beyond the football field. "Together, we will make the play to change the planet," said the captain of the Argentine National Team when publicly displaying the work. "Let's work together to save the planet for future generations," Messi said during the official presentation led by Thomas Kimber, Director of the Join the Planet Foundation.

This ambitious initiative's primary goals are to preserve the Paraná River and restore its ecosystem. The initiative can be summarized into three major components: waste management, environmental and social regeneration, and awareness campaigns, particularly focusing on the basins of the streams that flow into the Paraná, as a significant cause of its contamination.

"We have a unique opportunity to catalyze a paradigm shift in addressing the city's challenges by considering the community and nature as protagonists," said Rómulo Bertoya the Chairman of the Rosario Foundation. "Through this project, we will foster awareness and encourage active citizen engagement synergistically, ensuring a more impactful and sustainable outcome. Our dream is to protect the Paraná River, its wetland, its coast, as well as the community and we believe that we can cultivate change together and with the support of our captain Leo Messi."

Join the Planet Foundation will continue its sustainable initiatives globally, collaborating with the JustDiggIt Foundation next, focusing on regreening African landscapes within the next decade alongside millions of farmers. Following that, the company will partner with Wildpath, a Florida-based organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and preservation of natural habitats through compelling narratives that raise awareness among stakeholders, fostering proactive steps towards conservation.

About Join the Planet:

Join the Planet is an organization born in the USA, developing strategies alongside companies and organizations worldwide, creating original products with reused materials, linked to iconic figures, to fund initiatives across the planet that protect and regenerate natural ecosystems. The organization works with communities worldwide and partners with renowned public figures to inspire global participation and demonstrate how collaborative efforts can pave the way for sustainable change.

Find more information at www.jointheplanet.earth

IG: @jointheplanet

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Rosario Foundation:

The City Foundation of Rosario was born 17 years ago in Rosario, from the consensus and commitment of the private and public sector to strengthen Rosario's identity; articulating among the different actors of the city, making its attributes visible, and driving and materializing projects. Its major missions are economic prosperity, the regeneration of the social fabric, and environmental regeneration/restoration. Its goal is to turn Rosario into a more prosperous, resilient, more inclusive, and sustainable city.

Find more information at fundacionrosario.org.ar

IG: @fundacionrosario

Media Contact in Rosario:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Join the Planet Foundation