Join the Planet Announces #FindMessiBoot Campaign Timed to Copa America

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Planet , a trailblazing environmental initiative, in collaboration with soccer legend Lionel Messi, is thrilled to announce the launch of the #FindMessiBoot campaign timed to Copa America. This unique challenge gives fans the chance to win a one-of-a-kind collectible sculpture of Messi's iconic boot, signed digitally by the star himself.

The specially crafted boot, a product of Join the Planet's creative collaboration with Messi, is made from recycled materials. Proceeds benefit the Join the Planet Foundation, which supports inspiring organizations and passionate entrepreneurs tackling the world's most urgent environmental challenges. This boot is currently available online for only $359.

"Copa America is a wonderful occasion for soccer enthusiasts to unite, and we're excited to offer a memorable, interactive experience for Messi fans during the tournament," said Emiliano Serrano, Marketing & Comms Director of Join the Planet. "In a parallel path, we are also looking forward to continuing to spread the word about Join the Planet and our mission to build a more sustainable planet."

The boot will be strategically hidden in Miami throughout June and July. Participants who find the boot will be asked to take a picture with the boot, upload it to social media, use the hashtag #FindMessisboot and tag @JoinThePlanet and the specific venue where the boot is found. From there, the participants will be entered into a giveaway to win their own collectible boot, signed by Messi. Additionally, in a separate online giveaway announced on social media, boot buyers will have the opportunity to win 2 tickets to a Copa America match.

The Join the Planet x Lionel Messi collectible is currently available at https://jointheplanet.earth/ . For updates on the #FindMessiboot campaign throughout Copa America, follow Join the Planet on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jointheplanet.

About Join the Planet:

Join the Planet is an organization born in the USA, focused on creating exclusive products with reused materials, linked to iconic figures and brands. The organization works with communities worldwide and partners with renowned public figures to inspire global participation and demonstrate how collaborative efforts can pave the way for sustainable change.

