Join the Race to End Alzheimer's by Featuring Your Loved One's Name On a Competitive Sports Car

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer's/BimmerWorld BMW crossed its final finish line for the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season, it did so covered in 154 names and hometowns of people affected by Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. Those names translated to more than $400,000 raised to date, 100% of which went to funding the care and cure for Alzheimer's disease. Over the next eight weeks Racing to End Alzheimer's founder Phil Frengs will again be traveling 9,000 miles across America to highlight over 200 honorees and raise awareness and funds for the research, treatment and support services that will end Alzheimer's. The foundation has created a simple and meaningful process for people to support that "race" while also honoring their friends and family members.

In 2017, Racing to End Alzheimer's began as a passion project for Frengs when his wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. "I was devastated — and felt so alone. I started Racing to End Alzheimer's as a way to channel my emotions into something that might help others who were having similar experiences."

Frengs and the team behind Racing to End Alzheimer's have made the process of getting your loved one's name on a race car as easy as possible. Supporters can go to their website and donate $250 to receive the "Take the Ride'' Sponsorship. That contribution includes one name of the person you want to honor on the race car for the rest of the season, six custom wristbands with the honoree's name and a Wall of Champions photo and biography. Frengs will match every donation through his company Legistics and 100% of all contributions goes to the foundation's charities. While Racing to End Alzheimer's accepts donations of all sizes, they do also offer their Turbo Sponsorship which is a $1000 donation made via their website. In return, donors will have their Champion's name on a race car for the rest of the season plus the ability to sponsor three additional names for families less fortunate.

Racing to End Alzheimer's donors can give confidently, knowing that every dollar will be distributed to either UCLA's Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program or the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital. To make this possible, all administrative and marketing costs are covered by corporate partner Legistics so that one hundred percent of the donated funds go to work for this cause.

If you or someone close to you has experienced Alzheimer's, there has never been a better way to show your support. Racing to End Alzheimer's works tirelessly to give back to the community and support those in need. Alzheimer's affects over 6 million Americans and 50 million people worldwide. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no current cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues. Today, Racing to End Alzheimer's is proud to be part of a worldwide effort to find better ways to understand its cause, treat the disease, delay its onset, and prevent it from developing.

ABOUT RACING TO END ALZHEIMER'S

Racing to End Alzheimer's was founded in 2017 by Phil Frengs. His company, Legistics , is a longtime motorsports sponsor, but when Phil's wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, he realized that a race car could be an effective fundraising platform if he covered it with names of dementia victims instead of just company logos. The first year, Racing to End Alzheimer's raised $43,500. The donations more than doubled in 2018 and in 2019. Now with the 2020 season on the books, the total since inception is over $400,000. Racing to End Alzheimer's donates 100% of its proceeds. Previous recipients were UCLA's Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and Baycrest Foundation in Toronto. Learn more about Racing to End Alzheimer's or donate to remember your loved one on their website , r2endalz.org .

