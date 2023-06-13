Join the Ride: Bike Fest 2023 Brings Cycling, Community, and Celebration to Asheville, NC

Asheville on Bikes hosts this free 3-day event for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas who want to experience the thrill of two wheels

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asheville on Bikes (AoB) is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated 2nd annual Bike Fest, presented by Cane Creek Cycling Components. The event kicks off in Asheville on Friday, July 14, and runs through Saturday, July 15. The Gran Fondo Asheville wraps up the weekend on Sunday, July 16. The 2023 Bike Fest promises fun, food, film, and adventure for cycling enthusiasts young and old, right in the heart of downtown Asheville.

Asheville on Bikes hosts Bike Fest 2023, a free 3-day event for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas who want to experience the thrill of two wheels. Cycling enthusiasts of all levels and ages can enjoy fun, food, film, and adventure right in the heart of downtown Asheville, culminating with The Gran Fondo Asheville-the premier road cycling event of the summer.

"Bike Fest is all about promoting the bicycle culture in our community and beyond, and it offers options for every type of rider," says AoB Director Mike Sule. "Whether you're a cycling pro or a weekend enthusiast, there's something for riders of all abilities."

Friday night features Industry Night at Gravelo Workshop (793 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC), where you'll hear stories and learn about the latest products and services from local cycling entrepreneurs, service providers, and industry leaders. These 5-minute presentations offer a unique perspective on the WNC cycling scene and will be followed by a pint and conversation for presenters and attendees. Seating is limited, so RSVP for Industry Night to reserve your spot.

Bike Fest pedals into Saturday at Rabbit Rabbit (75 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC) with cycle-centric activities, including pop-up bike parks and kid's bicycle demos, how-to clinics, a cargo bike expo, and group ride experiences with Gravelo Workshop & Mtn Haulers. The "Clinics & Gimmicks" portion of the day is one of the highlights of Bike Fest—those interested can view the events and register online . The night ends with Asheville's first in person Bicycle Film Festival at 8:30pm; purchase your tickets here .

The Gran Fondo Asheville rolls in on Sunday and is the premier road cycling event of the summer. The Gran Fondo Asheville combines the best aspects of bike racing and social rides and offers 100-, 60-, or 30-mile routes through the stunning landscapes of North and West Asheville. Registration is now open to ride or volunteer at the Gran Fondo Asheville. Volunteers will receive an entry for an upcoming Gran Fondo race.

Asheville on Bikes' Bike Fest offers a family-friendly weekend experience for residents of Buncombe County and nearby areas, including Boone, Black Mountain, Weaverville, Hot Springs, Waynesville, Western North Carolina (WNC), Hendersonville, Highlands, Cashiers, Brevard, Greenville, SC, Spartanburg, SC, and beyond!

About Asheville on Bikes: Asheville on Bikes (AoB) is a 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to cultivating the culture of urban and commuter cycling through advocacy and celebration. Asheville on Bikes' mission is to improve Asheville's bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, encourage more people to ride bicycles for recreation and transportation, and make Asheville a safe, easy, and enjoyable city to bike in. Visit www.ashevilleonbikes.com for more information or to get involved.

Media Contact: Mike Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes, [email protected], (828) 582-4705

