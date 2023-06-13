Join the Ride: Bike Fest 2023 Brings Cycling, Community, and Celebration to Asheville, NC

News provided by

Asheville on Bikes

13 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

Asheville on Bikes hosts this free 3-day event for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas who want to experience the thrill of two wheels

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asheville on Bikes (AoB) is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated 2nd annual Bike Fest, presented by Cane Creek Cycling Components. The event kicks off in Asheville on Friday, July 14, and runs through Saturday, July 15. The Gran Fondo Asheville wraps up the weekend on Sunday, July 16. The 2023 Bike Fest promises fun, food, film, and adventure for cycling enthusiasts young and old, right in the heart of downtown Asheville.

Continue Reading
Asheville on Bikes hosts Bike Fest 2023, a free 3-day event for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas who want to experience the thrill of two wheels.
Asheville on Bikes hosts Bike Fest 2023, a free 3-day event for people in Asheville and the surrounding areas who want to experience the thrill of two wheels.
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels and ages can enjoy fun, food, film, and adventure right in the heart of downtown Asheville, culminating with The Gran Fondo Asheville-the premier road cycling event of the summer.
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels and ages can enjoy fun, food, film, and adventure right in the heart of downtown Asheville, culminating with The Gran Fondo Asheville-the premier road cycling event of the summer.

"Bike Fest is all about promoting the bicycle culture in our community and beyond, and it offers options for every type of rider," says AoB Director Mike Sule. "Whether you're a cycling pro or a weekend enthusiast, there's something for riders of all abilities."

Friday night features Industry Night at Gravelo Workshop (793 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC), where you'll hear stories and learn about the latest products and services from local cycling entrepreneurs, service providers, and industry leaders. These 5-minute presentations offer a unique perspective on the WNC cycling scene and will be followed by a pint and conversation for presenters and attendees. Seating is limited, so RSVP for Industry Night to reserve your spot.

Bike Fest pedals into Saturday at Rabbit Rabbit (75 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC) with cycle-centric activities, including pop-up bike parks and kid's bicycle demos, how-to clinics, a cargo bike expo, and group ride experiences with Gravelo Workshop & Mtn Haulers. The "Clinics & Gimmicks" portion of the day is one of the highlights of Bike Fest—those interested can view the events and register online. The night ends with Asheville's first in person Bicycle Film Festival at 8:30pm; purchase your tickets here

The Gran Fondo Asheville rolls in on Sunday and is the premier road cycling event of the summer. The Gran Fondo Asheville combines the best aspects of bike racing and social rides and offers 100-, 60-, or 30-mile routes through the stunning landscapes of North and West Asheville. Registration is now open to ride or volunteer at the Gran Fondo Asheville. Volunteers will receive an entry for an upcoming Gran Fondo race.

Asheville on Bikes' Bike Fest offers a family-friendly weekend experience for residents of Buncombe County and nearby areas, including Boone, Black Mountain, Weaverville, Hot Springs, Waynesville, Western North Carolina (WNC), Hendersonville, Highlands, Cashiers, Brevard, Greenville, SC, Spartanburg, SC, and beyond!

About Asheville on Bikes: Asheville on Bikes (AoB) is a 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to cultivating the culture of urban and commuter cycling through advocacy and celebration. Asheville on Bikes' mission is to improve Asheville's bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, encourage more people to ride bicycles for recreation and transportation, and make Asheville a safe, easy, and enjoyable city to bike in. Visit www.ashevilleonbikes.com for more information or to get involved. 

Media Contact: Mike Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes, [email protected], (828) 582-4705

SOURCE Asheville on Bikes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.