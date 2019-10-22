Join the Stryker T-Tops Dealer Network and Sell the World's Best Selling Line of Aftermarket Universal T-Tops for Center Console Boats

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, Stryker T-Tops has manufactured the best selling boat t-tops and accessories for center console boats. Dedicated to performance, style, quality, and affordability, all Stryker T-tops products are expertly handcrafted using the best materials available. Our t-tops are engineered to fit on almost any boat with a center console unit up to 50" wide. All products are constructed with the highest quality materials at OEM standards. Our strong and stylish t-tops are easy to install and priced for any budget. Compared to a custom fabricated t-top, you can save an incredible amount of money without compromising quality, performance, or reliability.

Stryker T-tops Dealer Offer

Our dealer program gives marine dealers, installers, suppliers the resources they need to quickly expand their products and services, capitalize on competitive dealer pricing and leverage our internationally marketed and recognized brand. Our popular line of boat t-tops and accessories have excellent brand recognition that you can leverage to up-sell your clients with confidence.

Stryker T-tops Dealer Benefits:

Authorized Dealer Listing : Your business will be listed on our website as an authorized dealer. That's enormous free marketing, exposure, and lead potential you get from leveraging our massive web traffic.

No Minimum Opening Order : For a limited time, we are not requiring the standard $3,000 opening order!

Always In-Stock : Select Stryker products are always in stock, so there is never a delay for your orders for all our most popular, best-selling SKUs.

Drop Shipping Available : We can quickly drop ship to your customer or your location when you need it. That means you don't have to maintain a large inventory.

Special Promotions : Get priority notifications on exclusive special offers like inventory clearances, overstock deals, and all other dealer program promotions.

Sales & Technical Support : Unlike many of our competitors, we have fully staffed, full-time sales and support team available to assist you by phone, email, or live chat.

Cross Shipping : Wrong part? Need to swap a product? We offer cross shipping to save you time and money.

Simple Steps to Becoming an Authorized Dealer:

Fill out our application form. New applicants are not required to make the usual $3,000 opening order. Add the Stryker T-Tops "Authorized Dealer" badge your website (see instructions here). Receive $50 off your next order of $500 or more.

Call (949) 407-5000 or email info@strykerttops.com for more information.

Media contact:

John Walsh

227723@email4pr.com

949-422-6422

SOURCE Stryker T-Tops