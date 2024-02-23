Join the toilet revolution, and ZMJH becomes the first intelligent toilet seat in life

ZMJH

23 Feb, 2024

NINGBO, China, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest release of the smart toilet ZMJH 171, ZMJH has added an LED display screen, allowing users to clearly see the temperature of use, enhancing the user's interaction experience. It also includes a foot-flushing function and automatic opening of the toilet seat, providing a more pleasant toilet experience.

Imagine waking up on a cold winter morning and having to give up using the toilet because of the freezing toilet seat, or seeking help from others because there's no toilet paper left. These were the reasons behind the design of ZMA102. The founder was inspired one morning in 2016 and decided to join the "toilet revolution."

ZMJH is a Chinese company that has been deeply involved in the sanitary ware industry for 7 years, hoping to enable every household to experience the "revolution of the toilet" at a relatively low price.

ZMJH is committed to the development of new products, hoping that everyone can use its products. Various groups of people can improve their quality of life because of its products. ZMJH's slogan is: Let ZMJH become the first intelligent toilet seat in your life.

ZMA102 is the first generation product of ZMJH, and also the best-selling product. It has helped thousands of families solve certain toilet issues. The function of ZMJH is developed specifically to address the toilet issues of the majority of consumers, with many humanized designs, such as: one-button fully automatic flushing for the convenience of elderly users of smart toilet seats. The remote control is designed for the elderly and those with limited mobility. The night light is designed to allow users to see if the toilet seat is open even at night...and so on.

If you also want to join the "toilet revolution", please click the link below to purchase, and we will bring you a brand-new experience.

ZMJH Official Website：https://zmjh-bidet.com/

Official Email：[email protected] 

