Join the Winning Team: Reflex Tuning Doubles Staff and Finds Success with 4-Day Work Week

News provided by

Reflex Tuning

02 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

HOOKSETT, N.H., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Tuning LLC, a premier Audi and Volkswagen service center in Hooksett, NH, announces they are expanding and hiring for all positions.

Reflex Tuning is expanding their Audi and Volkswagen service team in order to meet their steady growth in new customers.

Continue Reading
Reflex Tuning, Audi & Volkswagen Service NH
Reflex Tuning, Audi & Volkswagen Service NH

Zaccone has said, "Our shop is actively looking for skilled and enthusiastic people to join our team as we continue to grow. All roles, including those for entry-level and seasoned technicians, service advisors, parts managers, estimators, customer service representatives, and automotive detailers, are currently open for employment. If you have a strong commitment to delivering excellent customer service and have a positive attitude, we would love to have you join our team."

Reflex Tuning is committed to providing a fulfilling workplace for all team members.
They offer a variety of great benefits, such as a 401(k) retirement plan for safe long-term financial planning.

Employees have access to paid holidays, personal days, and vacation time. Additionally, they provide staff with a fuel card for easier commuting, employee uniforms, part discounts, access to shop equipment, and even a free lunch every Thursday courtesy of Reflex Tuning.

To learn more about career opportunities at Reflex Tuning, visit their website here:
https://reflextuning.com/

CONTACT:
Heather Zaccone
Owner
Reflex Tuning, LLC
603.704.4298
[email protected]
https://reflextuning.com/

SOURCE Reflex Tuning

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.