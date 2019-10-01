Join the worldwide Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week celebration this November

"The success of a compliance and ethics program depends on employee engagement," says Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA. "This designated week gives organizations the opportunity to generate awareness of compliance, recognize successes, and reinforce a culture of compliance."

Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week began in May 2005 as a way to help members of SCCE & HCCA to increase awareness of compliance and ethics issues at their organizations. It has since grown to an annual event that is celebrated around the world.

Here are just a few ways organizations around the world are celebrating:

"We are going to have a price is right game. This is real examples of compliance violations and employees try to match them with the correct fines."

- Molecular Testing Labs

"We will provide daily education on compliance and ethics, helpful tips and information from departments in our company, e.g., Medicare, appeals, privacy, etc., and have daily challenges for an opportunity to win a prize."

-Optima Health

"This year, we will use the theme: "Be a Compliance Super-Hero" and use different superhero themes throughout the week to help educate and train employees on the issues currently facing our company."

-Millennium Trust Company, LLC

For more celebration ideas, free resources, and awareness products related to Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week, visit corporatecompliance.org/CCandEWeek.

About SCCE & HCCA

Founded in 1996, the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was created to fill a growing need for education and community among healthcare compliance professionals. In 2004, we expanded our scope by forming the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), which supports compliance and ethics professionals across all industries. Both member-based associations provide resources, publications, certifications, and training to compliance professionals – including a combined 100+ conferences annually - and champion ethical practices and compliance standards. SCCE & HCCA, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, serve a combined 20,000+ members from more than 100 countries – and we continue to grow.

