Join the ZEISS Innovation Rocks Spring Edition 2021

Starting on June 8th, ZEISS Innovation Rocks once again gives customers the opportunity to experience its new developments in industrial measuring technology in an engaging and interactive manner. In five live events, the spring edition of the innovative digital format presents the latest product launches through interactive shows and webinars – enabling customers to stay up to date on the latest developments from their homes or offices. This year's spring edition will introduce a new level of CT scanning simplicity for easy but thorough inspection of industrial applications, new ways to turn hidden manufacturing process efficiencies into real productivity gains, a new program to help suppliers in the medical industry achieve the highest quality standards, the newest easy-to-use 3D scanning solution designed for the makers, amongst others. Each "Rock" will feature a product launch show, followed by a webinar that will present product innovations, application trends and best practices. The webinar will allow customers to solve their challenges in Q&A sessions, while learning from other metrologists and ZEISS experts. All events can be either followed live or watched on demand.

Agenda and registration

Rock 1, June 8th: Discover the new level of simplicity in CT technology

Rock 2, June 9th: Unleash hidden efficiencies in manufacturing processes

Rock 3, June 10th: Quality Assurance for Medical Standards

Rock 4, June 15th: Make it happen with #HandsOnMetrology

Rock 5, June 16th: Your digital access to all things metrology

Download the complete agenda, block the shows in the calender or register for the Webinars that are relevant to you: www.zeiss.com/innovation-rocks

A digital expression of customer focus and forward thinking

This innovative digital format was conceived in 2020, when it became clear that, for the time being, customer engagement was mostly possible over the digital channels. "We responded to the new situation by designing a new digital program that allowed us to present our innovations while also staying close to our customers", says Marc Wawerla, who heads up ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions.

Pedro Yanez, Global Head of Marketing, Digital and Communication at ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, adds: "Our Innovation Rocks program proves our forward-thinking approach. We have integrated uncertainty into our planning processes, and we will continue engaging with our customers, even during the most difficult times."

