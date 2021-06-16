Join Tony Robbins, Pitbull and Tim Draper to Fund a Revolution in At-home Fitness With GRIT EPIQ

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity holders Tony Robbins, Pitbull and Tim Draper have taken the lead in investing in what could be a revolution in the world of connected home fitness through their involvement in GRIT EPIQ. GRIT EPIQ is the intelligent home gym that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), a social network and other powerful technology tools to transform the way people work out at home. GRIT EPIQ was co-created by Bill Zanker, the serial entrepreneur behind GRIT BXNG and The Learning Annex.

EPIQ is designed by Eric Villency, the mastermind behind the Peloton bike. GRIT EPIQ will be a sleek and modern all-in-one gym that combines AI, 3D sensor technology and smart digital weights. The revolutionary 2-way mirror connects users with other classmates, trainers, and celebrity fitness personalities. Zanker added, "It's an unparalleled at-home total body workout for all fitness levels—the most complete at-home gym ever created."

"It's inspiring and a bit humbling to be working with Tony, Pitbull and Tim," said Zanker. "They are true visionaries who have shown that they have an instinct for where the market is heading. I am so happy to have their backing."

Robbins is the world's leading life and business strategist and NYT #1 bestselling author—arguably the most influential man in personal development. Pitbull is a world-famous rapper, singer, GRIT brand ambassador, businessman and philanthropist. Draper is a legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and major BITCOIN investor. GRIT EPIQ, where Motivation meets Music meets Crypto!

GRIT EPIQ's crowdfunding launch is timely. The online fitness market is projected to grow from its current $10 billion to $59 billion by 2027. Working out at home is at an all-time high.

GRIT EPIQ puts socializing at its core with GRIT SOCIAL+. Users will be able to meet before and after class at the virtual GRIT Bar using "clubhouse" technology. Networking events and seminars will be led by renowned experts. Users can even meet other members for dating or networking.

"You will be able to train face-to-face online with world-class trainers or meet classmates," said Zanker. "We're creating a new kind of fitness community."

Warren Buffet's town car is one of the perks for investing in GRIT EPIQ. Investors can participate in the crowdfunding campaign for as little as $300. For more information, visit www.Republic.co/Grit .

Please read the offering circular at http://oc.gritepiq.com before making an investment decision.

ABOUT GRIT BXNG

GRIT EPIQ is brought to you by the same team that created GRIT BXNG, a luxury group fitness studio with a full liquor bar. GRIT BXNG is located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Contact:

Jocelyn Levy

Mischief Media Group

[email protected]

SOURCE GRIT BXNG