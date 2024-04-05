Join Truma North America and Partners for a Once-in-a-lifetime Eclipse

ELKHART, Ind., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are still looking for a place to watch Monday's Total Solar Eclipse, Truma North America has your answer. The premium RV comfort system supplier is partnering with RV dealerships across the country to host Eclipse Watch Parties on Monday, April 8th. According to astronomy.com, the upcoming Total Eclipse will be the most significant eclipse to cross North America in the last 100 years.

Compared to the last North American Total Eclipse, which took place in 2017, the April 8th event will cover a wider, most populated geographic area of the country with a longer duration of totality. The North American continent will not see another total eclipse of this magnitude until 2044.

"We understand that campgrounds across the country are seeing an increase in reservations for the days leading up to and after the eclipse," said Truma VP of Sales and Marketing Tim Williams. "Since a key part of our mission is to help RV owners create unforgettable memories outdoors, it made sense that we celebrate this significant event, and it gives us a chance to highlight some of our dealer partners."

While all 48 continental United States will witness at least a partial eclipse, the five cities where Truma will be co-hosting watch parties will have front-row seats to the total eclipse. Attendees at each of the following locations will enjoy light refreshments, Truma Eclipse viewing glasses, and will have the opportunity to win a C30 30-liter Truma Cooler Portable Fridge/Freezer:

Iron Horse RV Specialists in San Antonio, TX

National Indoor RV Centers in Lewisville, TX

Moix RV Supercenter in Conway, AR

Sullivan RV Center in Decatur, IN

Craig Smith RV in Galion, OH

The festivities will begin at Noon local time on Monday, April 8th. For location-specific details, please follow our dealer partners on Facebook and RSVP to their "Total Eclipse Watch Party" event or visit www.truma.com/us/total-eclipse-watch-party/

About Truma: Since 2013, Truma North America has provided premium solutions for outdoor living in the United States and Canada from their headquarters in Elkhart, Indiana. The German-founded RV supplier has 75 years of experience providing world-class comfort systems like instant water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and portable refrigerators/freezers to the global recreation market. Backed by German engineering and a passion for the outdoors, Truma is committed to making your next adventure "Simply Better" with innovative technology, exemplary service, and a customer-first philosophy. For more information about Truma and its products, visit truma.com/us or email [email protected].

SOURCE Truma North America