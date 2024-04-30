Join Unveils Unified NaaS and SASE Solution for the Modern Enterprise

Introducing Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for Join's Network-as-a-Service Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Digital, Inc., a leading provider of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), today announced an enhanced secure solution combining the Cato SASE Cloud Platform with Join NaaS. Already in production with a Global 250 organization, the joint offering unifies networking and security to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to today's enterprise needs.

With the challenges of managing enterprise networks with constrained IT resources, enterprises of all sizes are embracing a similar service model to deploying applications, compute, and storage. Join's radically simplified, highly scalable cloud-native network-as-a-service is designed for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices. Secure, reliable and flexibly priced, the Join service is monitored and operated all through its AI-driven platform. The Join-Cato solution seamlessly blends cybersecurity with zero trust networking.

By integrating Cato's leading SASE platform with Join's advanced zero trust network access security, Join offers a more secure end-to-end cybersecurity solution that safeguards against threats. This eliminates the need for deploying and managing legacy physical and virtual firewalls thereby streamlining security operations. This results in uniform and consistent security across the enterprise, protecting users, data, and applications.

"Join is committed to providing our customers with the most robust security solutions as part of our NaaS offering," said Join CEO, Karl May. "By partnering with Cato, the leader in SASE, we are able to seamlessly offer a best-in-breed product to help further protect our customers' networks without the added cost of deploying more physical and virtual security appliances."

"Organizations are facing a pressing need for integrated IT services to manage infrastructure chaos, meet modern business demands, and address evolving security threats efficiently and at scale," said Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief at Cato Networks. "Cato and Join share a common vision of delivering this to enterprises, offering leading security solutions combined with networking via a converged cloud-native architecture. We look forward to working with Join's customers to ensure they have the most robust security posture possible."

About Cato Networks:

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

About Join:

Join is a leading provider of Network-as-Service (NaaS) solutions. Join delivers a radically simplified and cost-effective cloud-native NaaS for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices that is highly scalable, secure, reliable, all monitored and operated via an AI-driven connected platform. Join's Network-as-a-Service is an end-to-end service including networking hardware, Internet/WAN connectivity, and security all delivered as a fully integrated subscription-based service and operated by Join via the cloud.

