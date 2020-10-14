Join Us for a Sesame Street in Communities® Sing-a-long and Storytime In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

When: Thursday, October 15, 2020 What: Sing-a-long (bilingual) • Noon Eastern time (9am Pacific time)

Storytime (bilingual, book read in Spanish) • 7pm Eastern time (4pm Pacific time) Where: Register for events at Facebook page @healthyamericas

The family fun sing-a-long and story time are part of the Healthy Americas Foundation's Nuestros Niños effort that is supported by the Centene Charitable Foundation. As part of the effort, Sesame Street in Communities bilingual (English and Spanish) videos, storybooks, and activities are being made available in new Comfy-Cozy spaces in Hispanic-serving early childhood centers in twenty cities. The spaces feature a comforting, safe space for children and families. Using the power of the beloved Muppets of Sesame Street, the bilingual resources being made available, including Big Bird's Comfy-Cozy Nest being read during the Facebook Premiere story time, are designed to build coping skills and foster nurturing connections between children and the caring adults in their lives. The bilingual resources are also available online at www.SesameStreetinCommunities.org.

"We are so proud to bring Sesame Street in Communities to families as part of Nuestros Niños and we are thrilled to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this special sing-a-long and story time," said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop. "Together with our wonderful partners at the Healthy Americas Foundation and Centene Charitable Foundation, were building a circle of care around all children."

"The Centene Charitable Foundation is proud to support this important initiative in Hispanic communities throughout the country to promote the well-being of children," said Marcela Manjarrez-Hawn, Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer for Centene. "Together we can make a positive and lasting impact on the health and wellness of kids and families in communities."

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About Centene Charitable Foundation – Since 2004, the Centene Charitable Foundation has worked to make a difference in communities by investing in organizations and institutions that improve the lives of their neighbors and friends. A central element of Centene's business strategy involves their focus on the whole person, not just the physical body. That principle has shaped their approach to community investments, paving the way for Centene to continue its support of long-term and far-reaching initiatives that promote strong and healthy communities.

About the Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)- The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) seeks to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF's efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and its many partners. For more information, please visit www.healthyamericasfund.org.

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)

Related Links

healthyamericas.org

