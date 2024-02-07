Join Us for CREFC's Timely High-Yield, Distressed Assets, & Servicing Conference in New York

Featuring Former Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark A. Calabria

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its annual High-Yield, Distressed Assets, & Servicing Conference on March 6-7 in New York City. This event brings together servicers, alternative lenders, and high-yield investors focused on commercial real estate (CRE) debt and equity, as well as sub-performing and non-performing commercial property loans.

CREFC's timely two-day conference offers a rich program examining the latest top-of-mind issues in CRE finance, including rising borrowing costs tied to elevated interest rates and escalating expenses for property owners. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how different property types respond to a mix of macroeconomic challenges and high borrowing costs. Conference sessions will also take a deep dive into the mechanics of CRE debt workouts and servicing troubled debt.

Special Guest Speaker: Past FHFA Director Dr. Mark A. Calabria. The event features keynote speaker Dr. Mark A. Calabria, the former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and former chief economist for former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Dr. Calabria, currently a senior advisor to the Cato Institute, will speak about housing, politics, the regulatory environment, and macroeconomic issues.

The High-Yield, Distressed Assets, & Servicing Conference offers a series of panels addressing timely topics and issues for CRE finance professionals, including:

High Stakes, High Yield: Navigating Lending in a Volatile Marketplace

At Your Service: Hot Topics in Servicing

Fear Factor: First Came Malls, Then Came Office, What's Next?

Through the Roof: Capital, Operations, and Insurance Costs

Leveraging Underwriting History: Conservatism Vs. Optimism?

When Good Loans Go Bad: Tales of a CRE Workout

Taking Note: Risk Transfers, Note Sales, and Seller Financing

Each year CREFC's High-Yield, Distressed Assets, & Servicing Conference brings together leading industry professionals who address challenges and opportunities in commercial real estate with a robust and timely program agenda. This year's partner sponsor is Holland & Knight LLP.

When: March 6-7, 2024 Where: New York Athletic

Club 180 Central Park South

New York, NY 10019

Program (March 6): bit.ly/HighYield2024Wednesday

Program (March 7): bit.ly/HighYield2024Thursday

Registration: bit.ly/HighYield2024Registration

"We're excited to have former FHFA Director Mark Calabria join us as keynote speaker of this year's High-Yield, Distressed Assets, & Servicing Conference and look forward to hearing his views on housing, the economy, and an evolving regulatory environment," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

"Our program offers up seasoned professionals who will examine servicing and CRE workout strategies and discuss how a high-rate environment and an evolving economy are impacting various income producing properties. Industry participants seeking to manage a challenging market and discover opportunities in the CRE markets are sure to welcome this year's relevant discussions."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with membership that includes more than 400 companies and 18,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

