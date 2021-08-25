Join Us for HBCU Collegiate Day and Fearless Venture Capital Week at Clark Atlanta University
Aug 25, 2021, 11:31 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What: Fearless Venture Capital Week is Sponsored by Steve Madden and JP Morgan Chase & Company. It is an initiative offered both in-person and virtually via live stream featuring over 50 expert speakers, grant initiatives, giveaways, pitch competitions and more. The week will offer programming and sessions tailored to building financial literacy within the following demographics: Kids, Teens, HBCU Collegiates, Women Entrepreneurs, Women Investors and Families. Fearless Venture Capital Week is a full day of opportunities!
Who: Women of Color-Led Venture Capital Firm Fearless Fund the first VC fund build by women of color, for women of color. Steve Madden, JP Morgan Chase & Company,
When: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m.
Where: Clark Atlanta University
Davage Auditorium
223 James P. Brawley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30314
Details: A Fireside Chat with renowned fashion designer Steve Madden, a Fearless VC Week x Daring to Disrupt Dialogue Discussion hosted by media legend Katie Couric, and an HBCU Pitch Competition presented by DJ Envy of the iconic radio show The Breakfast Club. Fearless Venture Capital Week stops at Clark Atlanta University and will also offer networking activities for event participants.
MEDIA ADVISORY
Clark Atlanta University
UREECA | Communication Department
SOURCE Clark Atlanta University
