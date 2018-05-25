Join Us in Spreading the Choose Love Message and Help Get Social and Emotional Learning into the Hands of Students and Educators

NEWTOWN, Conn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is teaming up with The Impact Vine to raise funds and awareness around the solution. Be Part of the Solution is a campaign to keep our children safe by providing schools with a program that includes the skills and tools that scientific research has proven can reduce and even prevent bullying, substance abuse and mental illnesses.

Be Part of the Solution

"We must be proactive and preventative in our approach to violence in our schools," said Scarlett Lewis, Founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. "If we continue to be reactive, we will always be one step behind on these issues. Social and emotional Learning needs to be part of every school safety plan by cultivating safety from the inside out and addressing the cause of the tragedies that have become commonplace in our schools."

SEL teaches kids how to get along, how to have healthy and positive relationships, deep and meaningful connections, skills and tools for resilience, emotional management, conflict resolution and responsible decision-making among other qualities. Donations, grants and volunteers enable the preK through12th grade Choose Love Enrichment Program to be offered to schools at no cost.

Donors who support the Be Part of the Solution campaign on Impact Vine will help transform and possibly save lives by getting 1,000 Choose Love toolkits into schools. https://theimpactvine.org/nonprofit/jesse-lewis-choose-love-movement/

Susan Serven, Program Director of The Impact Vine, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with the team at Choose Love on this critical, and very timely, initiative. We welcome everyone who would like to support Choose Love to take a look at their project, donate, and share with friends, family, colleagues, and online to spread the word!"

The community of Darien, Connecticut is hosting a Be Part of the Solution fundraising event on August 31, 2018 at Tilley Pond Park . The event includes a special concert by the Spadtastics. Additionally, the community will unveil a Be Part of the Solution mural with photos of people who pledge to Choose Love. Through connection and love, we foster a safer environment.

