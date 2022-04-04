Join Us in Worshiping the Yellow Emperor on April 3, 2022, at Shizu Mountain

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring breeze is blowing, the clear water is south of the Yangtze River, and it is the time of the year to worship ancestors. The ancestor worship ceremony in the hometown of the Yellow Emperor was held on April 3, 2022 (the third day of the third lunar month in the lunar calendar) at the hometown of the Yellow Emperor in Xinzheng, Henan Province. Chime Culture Co., Ltd is responsible for the international promotion of this event.

The guests bowed to the statue of the Yellow Emperor with great reverence. Reverently clean hands with incense.

The ancestor worship ceremony in the hometown of the Yellow Emperor is the spiritual bond of the unity of the Chinese nation and an important platform for enhancing the confidence and national identity of Chinese culture. With the theme of "same roots and ancestors, peace, harmony, and harmony", the ceremony was presented in a simple and solemn on-site ancestor worship ceremony, online ancestor worship, live TV, online ancestor worship, and overseas ancestor worship. Through watching live broadcasts, online ancestor worship, etc., Chinese people all over the world gather in the hometown of Huangdi on the "cloud" to worship Xuanyuan Huangdi, the first ancestor of mankind, and pray for China.

The ancestor worship ceremony is carried out according to the nine major ceremonies determined by the national intangible cultural heritage, including paying tribute to the prosperous era, offering flower baskets, purifying hands with incense, salute, chanting scriptures, singing carols, dancing and offering sacrifices. Pray for China, heaven, earth and people.

Starting from 2020, ancestor worship online has become an important way for Chinese at home and abroad to seek their roots and pray for blessings, and is deeply loved by netizens. The roots are deep and leafy, and the cultural ancestral roots cast the soul of the nation. Traveling cautiously, seeking roots and worshipping ancestors, embodies the spiritual genes of hundreds of millions of Chinese people. The same root makes the Chinese people love each other, the same ancestor makes the Chinese people sincerely unite, and the same origin makes the Chinese people work together. The time-honored "harmony" culture is the concept that the Chinese nation has been pursuing and inheriting unremittingly for more than 5,000 years. Peace, harmony and harmony are in the blood of the Chinese people, the motherland is prosperous, and the world is peaceful and prosperous. It is the common aspiration of Chinese people all over the world.

In order to facilitate Chinese people all over the world to participate in online ancestor worship and blessing, the platform has set up many forms and entrances. Netizens can enter the platform by logging in to the "Huangdi Hometown Online Ancestor Worshiping Platform" or searching for the "Cloud Worshiping Ancestor" applet on WeChat.

Media contact:

Tao Cai

[email protected]

086-13592533899

SOURCE Chime Culture Co., Ltd