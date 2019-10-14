JOIN US: Sign the 'Thank You' Card for First Responders on This First-Ever National First Responders Day

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On this first-ever National First Responders Day, what better way to show appreciation than signing the first-ever nationwide "thank you" card for first responders? Facilitated by Live to Give, a new brand that gives 50% of net profits back to charities supporting first responders and military members, the "thank you" card is an easy, yet impactful way to show first responders appreciation for their sacrifice and selflessness. Live to Give wants to facilitate as many signatures as possible to ensure that every firefighter, police officer and emergency responder feels appreciated and celebrated on National First Responders Day. The card, now on Change.org, makes it easy for everyone to show their support with an online signature.

Live to Give, a premium bottled water company, was founded by former Green Beret John Wayne Walding and former collegiate football player Zach Smith. The company is committed to providing easy ways to give back to those who have given so much. Live to Give donates 50% of its net profits to charitable organizations that support first responders, military members and their families, making the simple act of buying water an opportunity for the consumer to give back. In line with the company's mission, this "thank you" card offers another opportunity to easily give back and show support for those who give so much to us.

"Our first responders serve and protect us every single day without hesitation, and we want to encourage everyone to take a moment to thank them for their service and support," said John Wayne Walding, co-founder of Live to Give. "As someone who served in the military, I know firsthand the power of a simple 'thank you,' and by signing and sharing this card, everyone has the opportunity to show their appreciation and support for first responders."

Zach Smith, co-founder of Live to Give, added, "We are honored to be able to show our firefighters, police officers and emergency responders how much we appreciate everything they do for us. At Live to Give, our mission is to provide consumers with easy ways to give back daily to those who give so much to us, and this 'thank you' card allows us to do just that."

To sign Live to Give's "Thank You" card, please visit Change.org at http://chng.it/9cg8TsgjQG and electronically sign the card. Live to Give encourages everyone to share the "thank you" card with friends and family to show appreciation and support for all first responders across the nation. If interested in learning more about Live to Give, visit www.livetogive.com or consumers can purchase Live to Give water on Amazon at http://bit.ly/DrinkLivetoGive.

About Live to Give

Founded on a passion for giving back to first responders, military members and their families, Live to Give was created to give consumers a simple, easy way to give back to military, first responders and their families. Live to Give donates 50 percent of its net profits to vetted and approved charities that focus on helping and giving back to those who serve us overseas and in our backyards. To learn more about Live to Give and its mission, visit www.livetogive.com or follow Live to Give on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @drinklivetogive.

CONTACT:

Bolt Public Relations

469-340-7368

livetogive@boltpr.com

SOURCE Live to Give

Related Links

http://www.livetogive.com

