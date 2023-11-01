Join us to Celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of Amarillo's Exceptional Community Hospital

Altus Community Healthcare

01 Nov, 2023, 18:07 ET

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarillo, Texas, a city renowned for its breathtaking sunsets and close-knit community, is welcoming a remarkable change that will enhance emergency healthcare services in the heart of the Texas Panhandle. On Thursday, Nov. 2, Exceptional Community Hospital, under new management and ownership, will re-introduce a new vision of comprehensive healthcare closer to home.

The state-of-the-art, small-format hospital is being re-introduced to the Panhandle community with stylish, updated interiors that will significantly improve the patient experience. Exceptional Community Hospital will also take its expansive healthcare services to the next level to further support patients in the region. It has ambitious plans to grow its service lines, which could include adding infusion therapy services – an alternative to oral treatment that entails delivering drugs or medicine intravenously – and access to physician specialists.

Amarillo's warm hospitality and commitment to innovation and progress make it an ideal home for Exceptional Community Hospital. Located at I-40 and Coulter, the hospital is dedicated to delivering high-level emergency care 24/7, ensuring little-to-no wait times for residents. Now under new management that promises world-class patient care, the facility features state-of-the-art equipment, onsite CT and X-ray services, and a dedicated emergency team of board-certified physicians and highly experienced nurses.

The Amarillo community can expect Exceptional Community Hospital to continue its legacy of providing superior emergency care, while giving back to the people it serves, said Brandon Moreno, President of Altus Community Healthcare.

"We are honored and humbled to now be a part of the Amarillo Community – one of the most exciting and fast-growing areas of Texas," Moreno said. "Our values are aligned with the great people here, who deserve accessible, high-quality healthcare. We look forward to serving the community and growing alongside it."

Dr. Donald Hubbard, Medical Director, said, "We are excited to finally complete this transition, with new management and ownership committed to investing in the future of Amarillo."

Altus Community Healthcare, the parent organization, is dedicated to providing outstanding emergency care in multiple communities across Texas. This rebranding reflects the organization's commitment to excellence and a strong belief in offering the highest standard of emergency medical services to the Amarillo community.

"This expansion, along with the other 26 facilities we've acquired, could only be made possible by the support and vision of ZT Corporate and their leadership team," Moreno said. "We are the largest operator of freestanding emergency centers in Texas. We're excited to take these healthcare facilities to the next level through our proven optimization and efficiencies."

For more information, please contact:

Jason Lisovicz
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
281-686-1669

SOURCE Altus Community Healthcare

