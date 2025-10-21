Join us Wednesday, October 29th at 5PM for the unveiling of the New Runways Vodka and Runways Rum!

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grille at Runways is hosting a special event on October 29th at 5pm to unveil two private label spirits. The restaurant is located at Rider Jet Center, 18421 Henson Boulevard, Hagerstown, MD.

Ben Rider, the CEO of Rider Jet Center and owner of The Grille at Runways, said, "We are very pleased to unveil two very special spirits. 'Runways Vodka' and 'Runways Rum' have been especially distilled for our restaurant. These private label spirits were created by Church Street Distilling Company, specifically for the Grille at Runways."

These two new spirits come after the launches of Runways Rye and Runways Gin which were unveiled in June. The two new spirits are also being featured in special drinks, which can be sampled at the October 29th event.

"We will have a special giveaway at the unveiling event, and we're looking forward to seeing everyone who can make it," said restaurant manager Heather Hiser. "This fall is perfect for our newly created cocktails, in honor of Runways Vodka and Runways Rum!" The two cocktails are a delicious "Pear Spritz" using Runways Vodka, and a fantastic "Admiralty Apple Pie" using Runways Navy Rum!

Bottles of Runways Vodka and Runways Rum will also be available for sale at special prices! The Grille at Runways has what's called a "Tavern License," and bottles can be sold at the bar at The Grille at Runways and taken home.

"This is an exciting project for us at Church Street Distilling Company," said Jake Blackmon, the distillery's Chief Operating Officer and co-owner. "The secret formulas were a joy to make, and we think that it's the very best Vodka and Rum!" Blackmon said that the Rum is a special "Navy Rum," known as "Gunpowder Proof." This is a traditional Navy-style rum originally produced at "Admiralty strength" and in accordance with the blending recipe last used when the Royal Navy discontinued its daily ration on 31 July 1970. To make spirits "Gunpowder Proof, " Navy officers would prove that the ship's rum was at full strength by adding a bit of gunpowder and attempting to light it. If the mixture ignited, the rum was 'at proof,' and not watered down. The secret recipe features spices and brown sugar and was aged in "ex-Bourbon" barrels.

Head Distiller Ashley Munro will be at the unveiling event and will describe the process of creating the private label spirits, and the unique formula. "This private label project created individualized recipes for Runways. I look forward to talking about what makes it so special."

Munro said that Runways Vodka was a joy to make. "This wonderful creation uses 100-percent organic Italian wheat. It is a smooth and supple recipe and finishes with a slightly sweet taste. We believe people will enjoy this crisp and refreshing vodka!"

Ben Rider shared, "With the fantastic success of Runways Rye and Runways Gin, we decided to move forward with offering Runways Vodka and Runways Rum. The beautiful labels were created by the award-winning Laura Oates, and these limited-edition bottles will soon become special keepsakes and collectors' items. For the past 11 years, we have wanted to make your experiences at Runways special. We opened in 2014, and this new endeavor makes our restaurant even more unique." Rider said that it was an unusual undertaking for a restaurant to have its very own line of spirits. "This is our own creation, and we are thrilled to share it with our customers."

Ben Rider said that one of the spirits has a special surprise. "We look forward to seeing you soon at Runways!"

