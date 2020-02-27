Join WearRA, ASTM and ASU for Robotics Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an exciting week in Arizona! The week kicks off with the Annual WearRAcon Symposium on March 30th. Immediately following WearRAcon, ASTM Committee F48 Exoskeletons and Exosuits will host their biannual meeting, and to round out the week ASU will host the Southwest Robotics Symposium. "We are excited to collaborate with ASTM and ASU to bring a full week of robotics education and events to Arizona," said Joseph Hitt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Wearable Robotics Association. "These events bring together wearable robotics professionals and entrepreneurs from industry, medical/rehab, academia, and government all in one place."

WearRAcon 20 | March 30-April 1:

Join the Wearable Robotics Association (WearRA) at WearRAcon 20! The annual event, now in its 5th year, brings together 250 attendees from across the globe. The event includes keynote presentations from Norm Bafunno, Senior VP, Toyota Motor North America; Michael Goldfarb, Professor, Vanderbilt University and Creator of the Indego Exoskeleton; and Rich Mahoney, CEO and Founder, Seismic. View full agenda and register here. WearRA is pleased to provide special discounted rates for ASTM members… attend the full event, or just come for the day!

ASTM F48 Meetings | April 1-2:

The ASTM Committee F48 on Exoskeletons and Exosuits will lead two days of meetings and breakout sessions on the development of consensus standards. Topics will address use of active and passive systems in settings involving industry, emergency response, health care, military, and consumer use. F48 subcommittees will target topics such as safety, quality, performance, ergonomics, security and informational technologies, and terminology for systems and components during the full life cycle of the product – from before usage, to maintenance, to disposal. More information.

ASU Southwest Robotics Symposium | April 2-3:

The ASU Southwest Robotics Symposium will focus on three themes this year: Manufacturing and Robotics, Agriculture and Robotics, and Mobility and Robotics. The main goal of the symposium is to build a community by fostering collaboration and promoting close interaction between leading researchers, engineers, and technology adopters while learning about state-of-the-art applications of robotics and autonomous systems. The event includes a Drone Delivery Challenge Competition (D2C2) on April 2nd and a special keynote by Dr. Vijay Kumar on April 3rd. Click here for more information.

