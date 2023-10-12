JoinBrands Bolsters its Platform with New Features in Time for Holiday UGC Marketing

News provided by

JoinBrands

12 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

All-in-one UGC platform improves and expands in booming UGC marketplace

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JoinBrands, the leading influencer marketing and user-generated content (UGC) platform, has unveiled new updates, optimizing the system for the upcoming holiday season. Aimed at helping brands capitalize on the fast-growing UGC marketplace, JoinBrands offers unparalleled value in terms of affordability and quality.

Since its launch in late 2022, JoinBrands has seen tremendous growth, registering over 126,000 content creators and collaborating with more than 10,000 brands. Impressively, it reported over $2.5M in payouts to creators and has overseen more than 40,000 UGC collaborations between brands and creators.

Hunter Cowan, a JoinBrands UGC creator, said she turned her hobby into a full-time business through the JoinBrands platform. "It has changed my entire life as a family dynamic. I'm making a substantial amount of money that allows me to homeschool my six daughters and earn a great side income that supports my family."

JoinBrands' platform allows brand owners and marketers to quickly identify, engage, and collaborate with an extensive network of seasoned UGC creators. "Our goal is to help businesses simplify UGC and save time and money," said JoinBrands co-founder and CEO Leo Limin. "We continuously innovate to streamline the entire UGC management process, allowing brands of all sizes to effectively execute their UGC strategies."

Platform Highlights:

  • Fast, Easy and Free Onboarding: New users can join and post a job in just a few clicks. It's free to sign up, free to create a campaign, and free to see and choose from creators and portfolios. Brands only pay when a creator accepts the job.
  • Content Creator Certification: JoinBrands upholds strict quality checks for creators, rating them up to a level three certification. Every content creator undergoes a screening process that includes submitting a UGC example for each category.
  • Enhanced Creator Profiles: A new feature to instantly view creator portfolios, inclusive of their pitch videos, work samples, and reviews.
  • Diverse Campaign Options: From videos, how-to's, and unboxing reels, to product selfies and demos, with prices starting as low as $15.
  • Integrated Marketing Tools: Content rights and whitelisting are managed within the platform. Brands can easily promote content across TikTok, Instagram Reels, Amazon Shopping, YouTube Shorts and more.
  • Secure Payments: A streamlined payment process ensuring both brands and creators experience hassle-free transactions.

"We've really come to appreciate JoinBrands in our marketing arsenal. It's not only affordable but also super easy to navigate," said Jason Pratt, CEO of Bluechip Brands, which owns a portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands including JoySpring Vitamins. "We've seen our conversion rates go up. Plus, we can play around with social ads without breaking the bank on big influencers. It's been a game-changer."

For more insights on how JoinBrands is bridging the gap between brands and creators, visit www.JoinBrands.com.

About JoinBrands
JoinBrands is a leading influencer marketing platform transforming how brands engage with influencers. It streamlines content creation, influencer marketing, and social posting, providing brands with the tools needed for impactful influencer campaigns of any scale.

Media Contact:
Amy Toosley
[email protected]
619-804-0075

SOURCE JoinBrands

