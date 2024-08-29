JoinBrands Expands Globally to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, Empowering the Creator Economy with Over $7 Million in Payouts

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JoinBrands.com, the leading influencer marketing and user-generated content (UGC) platform, is thrilled to announce its global expansion into the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. This significant move underscores the platform's commitment to empowering creators and brands worldwide by delivering seamless access to a dynamic and lucrative marketplace.

"Expanding into these key international markets is a natural progression of our mission to revolutionize the creator economy," said Ian Sells, Co-founder of JoinBrands. "Our platform in just a short time has already paid out over $7 million to creators and influencers, making us one of the top contributors to the global creator economy. We're excited to bring these opportunities to even more creators and brands across the globe."

Expanding Global Reach

With this expansion, JoinBrands aims to further strengthen its position as a global leader in the influencer marketing space. The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia represent vibrant markets with thriving creator communities, and JoinBrands is poised to connect both local and international brands in these regions with top-tier creators for impactful campaigns.

Key Highlights of JoinBrands' Expansion:

Creator Empowerment: To date, JoinBrands has more than 150,000 creators in the network and has paid out over $7 million to creators and influencers, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting the creator economy.

Seamless Global Operations: Brands all over the world can now access local creators in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia all from one platform. This makes scaling marketing efforts globally a snap.

Growth of the Creator Community: JoinBrands has sees over 500 creator applications a day which continues to increase. Creators are upping their skills and creative to make sure brands win.

Multi-Platform Campaigns: JoinBrands makes it easy to work with UGC creators and influencers on TikTok, Amazon, Instagram and Facebook all in one place. Brands are seeing growth in sales and awareness with improved ROAS and ROI on ads from JoinBrands.

Transforming the Creator-Brand Ecosystem

The expansion into these new markets will not only provide brands with direct access to an extensive network of talented creators but also allow creators in these regions to tap into a broader array of brand opportunities globally. This move is expected to drive significant growth and engagement within the creator-brand ecosystem, further solidifying JoinBrands' reputation as a leader in the industry.

"JoinBrands is built on the foundation of connecting brands with creators to produce authentic, engaging content that resonates with audiences," added CEO, Leo Limin. "Our global expansion is a testament to the strength of our platform and the success of our creator community."

Looking Ahead

As JoinBrands continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the platform remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge tools and features that enhance the user experience for both brands and creators. The company's entry into the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia is just the beginning of its ambitious global growth strategy.

About JoinBrands

About JoinBrands

JoinBrands is a leading influencer marketing platform, transforming how brands engage with influencers and manage UGC. The platform streamlines content creation, influencer marketing, and social posting, providing brands with the tools needed for impactful influencer campaigns of any scale. From enterprise customers to small brands, JoinBrands supports the need for content and creators at scale.

