Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Growth Opportunities: Joint Research and Development Fuels Sector

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program that seeks to improve combat networks at all levels. The study includes representative programs and example contracts for research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; operations and maintenance; and other services.
Anticipated JADC2 spending drawn from several fiscal years and 2023 DoD budget request line items is the foundation of this research. The analysis is supplemented by recent related contract activity. DoD JADC2 program. Contract activity covers the US Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service spending and experimentation. The base year for financial spending is 2021.
This research service outlines growth opportunities for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance for each of the military department JADC2 activities. The study is not an inventory of US DoD JADC2 system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations. Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding estimates by program and by contract are at the analyst's discretion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the JADC2 Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Research
- What is JADC2?
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Representative Industry Participants
- Companies To Watch
- Program Funding Estimate by Department
- Program Funding Estimate by Type
- Air Force Representative Programs
- Space Force Representative Programs
- Army Representative Programs
- Joint Service Representative Programs
- Navy/Marine Corps Representative Programs
- Air Force/Space Force Representative Contracts
- Army Representative Contracts
- Joint Service Representative Contracts
- Navy/Marine Corps Representative Contracts
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Related to JADC2
3. Joint All-Domain Command and Control Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Joint Research and Development
- Growth Opportunity 2: Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System
- Growth Opportunity 3: Army's Project Convergence
- Growth Opportunity 4: Navy's Project Overmatch
