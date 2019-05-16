Joint Educational Partnership to Train Physicians in Use of Endoscopic Ultrasound Will Launch at Digestive Disease Week

The adoption of EUS techniques is needed increasingly due to its higher accuracy in diagnosing and staging gastrointestinal diseases of the pancreas, bile duct, liver, spleen and gallbladder. Rising rates of digestive diseases, such as Type 2 Diabetes and pancreatic cancer, are fueling demand for physicians who are trained to help patient populations in rural regions where there are fewer EUS-trained physicians.

Performing endoscopic ultrasound requires a high level of technical skill and an advanced knowledge of three-dimensional anatomy. Although the EUS expertise required to provide these types of diagnoses is widely available in academic facilities, fewer physicians in community-based settings are well trained in this procedure. Thus, the need for EUS-trained physicians in community-based settings has become urgent.

According to ASGE President Steven A. Edmundowicz, MD, FASGE, "Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) plays an important role for patient diagnosis and staging of GI and certain non-GI malignancies and diseases. Having a structured training program available through this collaboration is a great opportunity for those clinicians who are in community settings and have a need for this type of diagnostic service incorporated into their practice."

A task force of ASGE leaders developed the new competency-based course, including Michelle A. Anderson, MD, MSc, FASGE, Subhas Banerjee, MD, FASGE, Vanessa M. Shami, MD, FASGE and Karen L. Woods, MD, FASGE.

The course is designed to train practicing endoscopists over a period of six to nine months. The program's online and hands-on curriculum covers the full spectrum of diagnostic EUS, as well as Fine-Needle Aspiration and Fine-Needle Biopsy. Designed by more than 50 established EUS medical experts in the field, the Diagnostic EUS Training course is based on ASGE guidelines for more than 200 EUS procedures.

"As we continue to make advances in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, we also need to create opportunities for physicians to become well versed in their applications and use," said Dr. Alex Milstein, Chief Medical Officer, Olympus America Inc. "Olympus is proud to be partnering with ASGE to provide optimal training on EUS procedures to maximize patient benefits."

Physicians will complete the trainings in three parts. The online modules are available to be completed during a three-month period, with the first available starting October 4, 2019 and ending February 21, 2020. The hands-on course takes place over three days, December 6 – 8, 2019 at ASGE's IT&T Center in Downers Grove, IL. Upon successful completion of the online modules and hands-on course, physicians attend the on-site proctorship at a designated training site during two-week periods over four to six months. The first proctorships will run March – August, 2020.

