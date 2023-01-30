Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2022: Hyaluronic Acid Leads the Way Due to Excellent Lubrication and Shock Absorbing Properties

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Joint Pain Injections Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry Outlook



The joint pain injections market is set to exhibiting outstanding growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. As per the latest research citing brought forward by Global Burden of Disease Study the burden associated with musculoskeletal disorders is approximately 6.8% of DALYs worldwide.



Excellent lubrication and shock absorbing properties similar to synovial fluid has led to the increasing demand for hyaluronic acid injections for joint pains



Hyaluronic acid injection is reigning the injections segment for joint pain injections market. The human joints are similar to gears subjected to constant wear and tear, hyaluronic acid possess excellent lubrication and shock absorbing properties similar to synovial fluid thereby reducing joint stiffness and tenderness. Corticosteroid injections are used as an adjuvant medication in joint pain owing to its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to provide short term relief in joint sprains experienced by athletes and industrial workers.



Significant rise in tenosynovitis and prolonged physical activity drive the knee & ankle joint market growth



Currently knee & ankle joints are dominating the joint segment for joint pain injections market. The major factors associated with its market growth are significant rise in tenosynovitis and prolonged physical activity. Increasing competition among athletes and rampant growth of production and manufacturing segment further bolster the knee & ankle joints market growth. Shoulder & elbow joints are anticipated to register impressive growth in the near future owing to increasing utilization of electronic gadgets such as laptops, personal computer and mobile phones among general population. Rising prevalence of rotator cuff injury further consolidate the shoulder & elbow joints market growth.



Rising prevalence of obesity and high acceptance of viscosupplementation drive the market growth in North America



North America with a share of 34% is leading the regional segment for joint pain injections market. The chief attributes responsible for its dominance are rising prevalence of obesity and high acceptance of viscosupplementation.

Domicile of key players such as Sanofi S.A., Allergan, Plc., Pfizer, Inc. etc. provide necessary impetus to the joint pain injections market growth in North America region. Europe is in the second position with a share of 28% owing to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis in geriatric population. Affordable reimbursement scenario associated with joint pain injections propel the market growth in European region. Asia Pacific holds 20% market share and will grow at a faster pace during the forecast period on account of significant rise in musculoskeletal disorders and increasing cases of accidents and physical trauma.



Market Segmentation

Injection

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Corticosteroid Injections

Others

Joint

Hip Joint

Knee & Ankle

Shoulder & Elbow

Facet Joints of the Spine

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Joint Pain Injections market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Joint Pain Injections market?

Which is the largest regional market for Joint Pain Injections market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Joint Pain Injections market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Joint Pain Injections market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Allergan Plc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus LLC.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

SEIKAGAKU Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hv4oe-pain?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets