Joint Pain Injections Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Pain Injections Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global joint pain injections market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in geriatric population, increased prevalence of joint disorders, and high unmet medical needs are likely to be major drivers of the global joint pain injections market during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767827/?utm_source=PRN



The joint pain injections market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on injections type, joint, distribution channel, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market.



The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the joint pain injections market.



Joint Pain Injections Market: Key Segments

Based on injection type, the global joint pain injections market has been segmented into corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and others.In terms of joint type, the global joint pain injections market has been divided into knee & ankle, hip joint, shoulder & elbow, facet joints of the spine, and others.



Based on distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global joint pain injections market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global joint pain injections market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Allergan Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The global joint pain injections market has been segmented as below:

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Injection Type

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Others

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Joint Type

Knee & Ankle

Hip Joint

Shoulder & Elbow

Facet Joints of the Spine

Others

Joint Pain Injections Market, by End-user

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767827/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

