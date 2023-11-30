Joint Pain Is Common. PLAMECA Has a Natural Solution.

The Spanish Health Brand's CURARTI COLAGTIUM Brings Together a Unique Combination of Natural Ingredients That Effectively Support Joint Health.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint health is a common concern among multiple demographics. Seniors consistently invest in ongoing care to maintain flexibility and mobility in aging bones and joints. Those who struggle with weight also wrestle with concerns about overtaxed joints. Even athletes consistently consider joint health as they seek peak performance from their bodies.

As is often the case with long-term health concerns, many individuals want to avoid the use of strong synthetics and pharmaceuticals over long spans of time. That is why PLAMECA's unique and natural joint health solution, CURARTI COLAGTIUM, is turning heads — including in America, where the Barcelona-based health and wellness brand recently expanded its product offerings.

"CURARTI COLAGTIUM is an ideal way to address the prevention and treatment of joint discomfort in adults," explains Óscar Fernández, managing director of PLAMECA. "It brings together nature's best ingredients to resist inflammation and maintain joint health on a cellular level — whether the goal is preserving aging joints, easing intensive use, or anything in between."

The CURARTI COLAGTIUM formula is completely unique in the health and wellness world and consists of several key ingredients, including:

  • 19.5 mg of PLAMECA's unique Curarti® Complexed Curcumin, which consists of a combination of Curcumin from Curcuma longa root extract (derived from Turmeric) with beta-cyclodextrin
  • 300 mg eggshell membrane, an industry-leading source of collagen
  • 40 mg of marine collagen (fish)
  • 12 mg of L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C)
  • 11.4 mg of hyaluronic acid

Together, these ingredients work to maintain joint and bone health. They contribute to the normal formation of collagen in the body as well as the functioning of cartilage and skin.

Those who are older or struggling with unhealthy weight can benefit from this powerful natural supplement on a daily basis. Athletes can also easily work it into their routine, as has been the case for years for the world's leading paddle tennis player, Fernando Belasteguin. All that's required is to take one tablet with a glass of water, making CURARTI COLAGTIUM a simple, natural, and effective way to boost joint health at any point in an adult's life.

About Plameca
PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

