Joint Pain Patients Have Additional Management Hurdles in Light of COVID-19

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperJoint.com has been committed to serving those with pain and injury, or who wish to avoid the onset of injury, from physical exertion. Now new evidence has emerged that is putting a spotlight on the added concerns surrounding joint pain management during COVID-19.

Penn Medicine orthopedic surgeon Christopher S. Travers, MD explains that managing pain during the pandemic and these unpredictable times may require the notion of R.I.C.E. Further described, R.I.C.E. stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation. In particular, if knee pain is present, utilizing compression to wrap the knee can often reduce swelling.

While compression is often a medical recommendation for knee pain, joint pain and other ailments, not all compression garments are created equal. Thus, it is important to consider knee compression sleeve reviews before making a purchase.

Stefano Starkel, founder and CEO of CopperJoint.com, had this to say: "While we as a populous strive for social distancing, pain and injury rarely take a break. Therefore, it is important to find ways to garner relief, ideally without the necessity of convening in potentially higher-risk environments, such as medical offices and hospitals. The R.I.C.E. method is prudent medical advice, and we are doing our part to service the compression needs of that doctor recommended home treatment."

It is important for our health to remain mobile, active, and not sedentary for extended duration. This, however, has an inherent component of potential injury or inflammation from exertion, fatigue, and overextension of our joints. Thus, preventative measures and optimal care solutions afford us an ability to engage in physical activities in a way that supports longevity.

Indeed, a valued component of the pandemic is found time. Embrace the option to rest if injury occurs, and as Runnersworld suggests, "give thanks for extra time to heal." This rest has in some instances provided ample healing time wherein healing may occur without the need for invasive surgery.

CopperJoint.com supports you, your health, and our united desire to stay healthy, safe and to lead productive lives.

Media Contact Details:

Organization: CopperJoint, LLC

Name: Stefano Starkel, Founder

Address: 30 N Gould St Suite 4397 Sheridan, WY 82801

Phone: 307-309-4055

Website: https://www.copperjoint.com

Related Images

copperjoint.jpg

CopperJoint

copperjoint.com

SOURCE CopperJoint.com