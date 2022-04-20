Joint research underway to detect early stage dementia using vocal biomarkers in Japanese language

Canary Speech joins SMK Corp. and Japan's National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center for detection of dementia Tweet this

This research study is designed to explore the appropriate use of Canary's patented technology. Canary's technology can enable a new approach to capturing and measuring critical data, through advanced analysis using AI and machine learning techniques that use features in speech (biomarkers) enabling the possibility of replacing today's subjective behavioral health measurements with a standard approach to objectively and comprehensively measure an array of data points.

"Working with respected industry leaders, such as SMK and NCVC, to help realize the critical need for data and serving the medical needs of the Japanese population is such an important aspect of what Canary Speech was created to accomplish," said Henry O'Connell, CEO and co-founder of Canary Speech.

