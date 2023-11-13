Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Forge and Foundry Programs Set for November 15

News provided by

FedTech

13 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is thrilled to announce its upcoming Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge and Foundry programs. This virtual event will take place on November 15, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST, and promises to be an exciting showcase of dual-use innovation and entrepreneurial talent.

The teams and companies participating in the Joint Showcase Day will be competing for a total of $100,000 in prizes. These prizes will not only serve as recognition for their outstanding work, but also as crucial support for further development and growth.

This event will bring together the brightest minds from the NSIN Forge and Foundry programs, who will pitch their  remarkable dual-use solutions based on government-developed technologies. This event will feature presentations from the top three Forge companies, from a cohort of 12, and the top six Foundry teams, from a cohort of 24. A live Q&A session with our expert panel of reviewers will follow each pitch. This interactive format provides a platform for constructive feedback and insights from government and industry leaders.

In addition to the pitch event, participants and attendees will have the opportunity for live networking with all cohort members, fostering collaboration, idea sharing, and network building. This networking session promises to be a valuable opportunity for like-minded innovators to connect and exchange insights.

The combined Showcase Day for NSIN Forge and Foundry programs represents a significant milestone in the journey of these talented teams and companies. The dedication, creativity, and hard work of these individuals is making a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event is a celebration of their contributions.

We invite all interested individuals, organizations, and supporters of defense innovation to join us virtually on November 15 from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST for this exciting event. Together, we can help drive the future of national security solutions and innovations.

Secure your spot today and join us at the forefront of innovation — registration for this event is free. Visit https://fedtech.io/forge-event now to claim your ticket!"

SOURCE FedTech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.