Joint Solution for Workplace Protection Biosecurity COVID-19 Rapid Test

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Testing Supplies and InGenesis announce a joint COVID-19 screening solution which enables businesses to protect their workforce during the global pandemic. The biosecurity solution includes an FDA-authorized rapid COVID-19 test administered by qualified healthcare professionals.

"Our joint solution is unique because it includes a global network of High Complexity CLIA laboratories using the latest Saliva PCR processes and high throughput equipment," said James Strader, President and Chairman of Bio Testing Supplies. "In addition, we have developed ready to deploy High Complexity CLIA Testing with a single saliva sample that will identify COVID-19 along with Influenza A and B. This technology is a game changer worldwide."

Bio Testing Supplies and InGenesis offer an integrated occupational health COVID-19 testing service. Tweet this

Bio Testing Supplies and InGenesis offer an integrated occupational health COVID-19 testing service with a turnkey, scalable solution that is compliant with FDA and CDC guidelines. The COVID-19 testing and screening services can be utilized as a standalone or as an integrated service.

"Employers are beginning to imagine and manage to a new normal, one that requires taking proactive measures to protect the health, safety, and well-being of their workforce," said Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, InGenesis CEO. "Together our solution integrates and combines strategy with end-to-end execution, delivering measurable outcomes at every juncture while incorporating potential eventualities, such as immunization initiatives."

Bio Testing Supplies' SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests are FDA-authorized to identify rapidly and accurately those who are in a late state infection as well as those who have developed immunity to SARS-COV-2. Bio Testing Supplies' Saliva RT-PCR test has been validated as a laboratory developed test in response to the need for easy-to-collect and rapid turnaround time testing solutions to detect a current infection.

About Bio Testing Supplies

Our mission is to help healthcare operations around the world access critical supplies that are not only cost-effective, but also guarantee consistent quality for rapid sourcing, aggregation, and quality control through a single point of contact. Visit Biotestingsupplies.com

About InGenesis

InGenesis, Inc. is a privately-owned company, one of the largest workforce solutions firms in North America and one of the largest healthcare total talent agencies in the nation. The company's mission is to Improve lives by connecting quality people with purposeful work. Learn more about travelers, COVID-19 occupational health and MSP programs at InGenesis.com.

InGenesis Bio Testing Supplies 10231 Kotzebue St. 1-800-849-1460 San Antonio, Texas 78217 www.biotestingsupplies.com 1-866-448-0033

www.ingenesis.com



SOURCE InGenesis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ingenesis.com

