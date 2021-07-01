Joint Statement: FCA President & CEO Farah Ahmed and ACI President & CEO Melissa Hockstad Acknowledging CARB & Promoting Supply Chain Coordination for New Regulations

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed and the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) President & CEO Melissa Hockstad released a joint statement today, recognizing the California Air Resources Board's (CARB's) efforts to promote practical education and training related to new consumer products VOC regulations. The organizations co-hosted a one-hour webinar for members yesterday featuring Joe Calavita, Manager, Consumer Products Implementation Section, CARB AQPSD; Josh Berghouse, Air Pollution Specialist, Consumer Products Implementation Section, CARB AQPSD; and Amanda Nguyen, Vice President, Government Affairs & Legal, Fragrance Creators—moderated by Nathan Sell, Director, Regulatory Science, ACI:

"Thank you to the CARB team for an insightful session, providing our members with a regulatory overview, practical examples, and the importance of supply chain communication as we work to implement CARB's rulemaking. We are grateful for our relationship with CARB—one of active listening, learning, and a willingness to finding common ground. As our industries work to comply with the new rulemaking, we are committed to continuing to engage with CARB and serving as a resource, while also providing members with necessary compliance support to ensure frequent, consistent communication throughout the supply chain."

Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators - www.fragrancecreators.org) is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI - www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

