Joint Statement: Miami-Dade County Public Schools and South Florida Public Media Group Announce Continued Partnership for WLRN

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of the Miami-Dade County School Board and South Florida Public Media Group (SFPMG), the media management entity for WLRN, are pleased to announce they have amicably resolved their business dispute and litigation, ensuring that WLRN can continue serving the South Florida community for many years to come.

Under the agreement, SFPMG will continue managing WLRN, including reporting local news and producing thoughtful programming that informs and engages the community.

The settlement formally resolves the litigation between the School Board and SFPMG through a comprehensive agreement that includes mutual releases of all claims and no admission of liability by any party.

A central provision of the agreement allows SFPMG to acquire West Palm Beach radio station WFLM – The Flame, which will thereafter be transferred to the School Board for $1.00, effectively expanding the reach of WLRN into the Palm Beaches.

The settlement also includes the execution of an Amended Management and Program Service Agreement (MPSA) among the parties, creating a fiduciary relationship and extending SFPMG's management of WLRN and WFLM, upon acquisition, for an additional seven (7) years. SFPMG has also agreed to revise its corporate purpose, governance structure, and leadership.

In furtherance of these efforts, SFPMG has appointed Tom Hudson as Interim CEO.

In a shared commitment to the station's future, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and SFPMG are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Both parties remain dedicated to preserving the integrity, quality, and goodwill of WLRN for the benefit of the community. Their joint priority is to protect the employees and resources that support the high-quality journalism and programming that make WLRN a valued public service institution throughout South Florida.

As both organizations move forward together, they remain focused on maintaining the excellence the public expects from WLRN.

About WLRN

WLRN Public Media is South Florida's premier public media organization, serving the region through trusted journalism, cultural programming, and educational content across radio, television, and digital platforms. WLRN is committed to informing, educating, and engaging the diverse communities of South Florida through independent reporting and meaningful storytelling.

About Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is the third-largest school district in the United States, serving more than 330,000 students and employing over 50,000 people. The District is committed to providing a world-class education that prepares students for success in college, careers, and civic life while fostering innovation, equity, and community engagement across Miami-Dade County.

Media Contacts:

WLRN / South Florida Public Media Group

Giselle Reid

VP of Marketing and Communications

p: 305.749.8500

[email protected]

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Jaquelyn C. Diaz

Chief Communications Officer

305-995-2060

SOURCE WLRN Public Media