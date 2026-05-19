BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landon Capital Partners, LLC ("LCP") and Griffin's Wharf Partners, LLC, Chris Sullivan, Jamie Kennedy, and Rob McMenimon (collectively, "GWP") are pleased to announce that they have amicably resolved their long running lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery today.

LCP agreed to resolve the lawsuit by making a material financial payment and acknowledging that Messrs. Sullivan, Kennedy, and McMenimon were wrongfully terminated for cause and wrongfully accused of violating their fiduciary duties to LCP.

Joint Statement Regarding Conclusion of Delaware Litigation

LCP is very appreciative of the nine years of service from Mr. Sullivan and his colleagues-a partnership that generated substantia1 returns for LCP and its investors.

As a result of this settlement, LCP and GWP have mutually agreed to dismiss all claims and counterclaims against each other with prejudice.

LCP and GWP each wish each other the best of success in their future business endeavors.

About Griffin Wharf Partners

Griffin's Wharf Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm founded in 2024 to pursue control buyouJ transactions in the U.S. lower middle market. The.firm targets founder- and family-owned businesses, with a particular focus on tech-enabled services, niche manufacturing, energy transition, and consumer sectors. GWP's partners bring over 60 years of combined private equity experience and a hands-on approach to value creation, partnering closely with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operations, and build scalable platforms. The firm's strategy emphasizes disciplined valuation, proprietary deal sourcing through a network of industry executives and boutique advisors, and deep sector expertise across its target verticals.[www.griffinswharfpartners.com]

SOURCE Griffin's Wharf Partners