Joint Studies Reveal That Moms and Dads Are More Similar Than Different When It Comes to What They Want on Their Namesake Holidays

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer begins and families make plans to enjoy pool time, school breaks and grilling season, CardSnacks , in collaboration with Prodege, has unveiled results from a survey of 1,000 fathers ahead of Father's Day. While we tend to focus more on the differences between men and women, a mirror study conducted with moms in May reveals that moms and dads desires are actually more similar than different.

Top 5 Activities Requested by Dads for Father's Day

For both moms and dads, being with family is by far the most preferred way to celebrate their namesake holidays. Having lunch or dinner with their children was the most requested activity for men and women of all ages.

Dads prefer a more active day than moms: fewer dads want to sleep late (28% vs. 44% moms) or have breakfast in bed (36% dads vs. 57% moms). Additionally, 73% of dads are interested in watching their kids play sports on Father's Day, while only 41% of moms share the same interest on Mother's Day.

Sentimentality holds sway for both fathers and mothers on their special days, with 65% of dads and 71% of moms valuing it over effort. Social media posts hold little importance for dads, with only 21% considering them significant, dropping to 9% among older fathers. Instead, 46% express joy at the idea of receiving a card or ecard adorned with a playful rhyme or poem from their child.

Although it's the thought that counts, the reality is that for Mother's and Father's Day gifts, both genders would actually prefer to choose for themselves. The most desired gifts by dads on Father's Day are gift cards. This was closely followed by food and drinks, with clothing coming in third. In fact, 94% of dads believe a gift card is an appropriate Father's Day gift.

Additionally, it's not just kids who are expected to give dad a gift. 66% of dads expect gifts from their significant other as well. Furthermore, 41% of younger dads (under 44) expect gifts from their own parents too.

"As a dad of three, I'm thrilled to see these survey results," states Mark Wachen, CardSnacks Founder and CEO. "They highlight the importance of genuine connections and meaningful experiences with family. It reinforces our commitment to providing a platform where families can create and share heartfelt messages and gifts."

These insights confirm that while thoughtfulness is key, and practical, personalized gestures like gift cards and heartfelt messages are meaningful, dads' and moms' greatest desire is to spend quality time with their families.

About CardSnacks

CardSnacks is a multi-platform digital gift card and ecard app with over 5,000 card interfaces, a music collection featuring top artists ranging from Paramore to Dead & Company to Jason Derulo, hundreds of gift cards from popular retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, and Dunkin', and even a 'CardSnacks Cash' option which allows recipients to choose their own gift.

Combining generative-AI technology along with interactive photo, music and video integration, CardSnacks provides consumers with a convenient, hyper-personalized way to send (and receive) meaningful gifts and capture special memories in minutes. Available in the Apple App Store , Google Play , and on the web at www.cardsnacks.com .

