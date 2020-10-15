Joint Support Supplement Brand Discusses Omega 3 Krill Oil vs Fish Oil Capsules

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading research and manufacturing company, Daiwa Health Development, has formulated a joint support supplement sourced from Antarctic krill. The company recently discussed the differences between omega 3 consumption through krill oil versus fish oil. Learn more about the brand's krill oil joint supplement at: https://www.amazon.com/joint-support-supplement/dp/B07Y335FH9

Omega 3 has been highly publicized for its role in maintaining healthy cholesterol, promoting heart health, supporting brain health and managing inflammation. The body is unable to make omega 3 on its own, therefore, it is essential to eat a diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Supplements, including fish oil and krill oil, are a common alternative to diets lacking the required amount of omega 3.

A senior spokesperson for Daiwa Health Development states, "Fish oil is commonly sourced from cold water oily fish such as mackerel, herring, salmon and sardines. Krill oil comes from krill, small cold-water crustaceans that resemble shrimp." The company outlines the following differences between krill oil and fish oil capsules:

Pill size. Fish oil pills are commonly referred to as "horse pills" because of the size of the capsule. Krill oil pills typically take the form of smaller, softer gelatin capsules that are much easier to swallow.

Omega 3 structure. Although both fish and krill have omega 3 fatty acids, fish oil has omega 3 bound to triglycerides and krill oil has omega 3 bound to phospholipids. Phospholipids are better utilized by the body to promote cellular function, while triglycerides are primarily used for energy consumption.

Aftertaste. Fish oil pills can cause a fishy aftertaste as triglycerides tend to float to the top of the stomach fluid. Phospholipids are more easily absorbed in the stomach fluids, and as a result there is no aftertaste.

Antioxidants. Krill oil contains the potent carotenoid, astaxanthin, which gives krill its red–orange color. Astaxanthin helps reduce oxidation, a natural process in the body that can damage vital molecules in cells.

Bioavailability. Krill oil provides better bioavailability than fish oil, as it is more readily absorbed by human metabolic processes.

Scientific studies have been researching krill oil vs fish oil as a suitable substitute for omega 3. Trusted online source, NCBI, published an article titled "Krill Oil for Cardiovascular Risk Prevention." It reads, "Omega 3 fatty acids play an important role in cardiovascular health. Although it is suggested that individuals obtain these nutrients through diet, many prefer to rely on supplements. Fish oil supplements are widely used, yet large capsule sizes and tolerability make them less than ideal. Recently, krill oil has emerged as a potential alternative for omega 3 supplementation." The article goes on to say, "The initial studies of krill oil appear promising, offering the efficient delivery of omega 3 fatty acids in a smaller, more convenient capsule."

A satisfied Amazon customer was happy to report her experience with omega 3 krill oil, saying, "I've been taking this for a week now and love having a supplement that not only makes my mind clearer but has no aftertaste both when taken or later. I'm so happy to have found this supplement and I will definitely keep taking this one daily!"

The company advises consumers to take two capsules a day in divided doses: one in the morning and one at night. A serving size consists of two capsules and each serving contains 1000 mg krill oil.

