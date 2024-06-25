Two Cleveland-based companies join forces to transform a historic Downtown building into a boutique hotel and modern multifamily apartments.

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic collaboration that allows Cleveland's urban gems to shine in a new light, Spark GHC and Cleveland Construction today announce a groundbreaking joint venture. Project Scarlet represents a significant commitment of $100+ million to transform a 400,000-square-foot office space, formerly Medical Mutual's headquarters, into a dynamic mixed-use development.

Joint Venture Launches Project Scarlet — a $100+ Million, Mixed-use Development in the Heart of Downtown Cleveland

With a shared vision of enhancing the vibrancy and livability of Cleveland's downtown core, the two partners will spearhead the conversion of the iconic Rose Building into a sophisticated boutique hotel with modern multifamily apartments, along with a unique ground-floor retail experience. This transformative mixed-use project not only breathes new life into a historic structure but also addresses the evolving needs of the Cleveland community for contemporary living spaces and upscale hospitality offerings.

"This joint venture marks a pivotal moment in Cleveland's ongoing evolution," says Bhavin "B" Patel, Co-founder and Principal of Spark GHC. "By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are poised to create a destination that not only honors the city's heritage but also propels it into a new era of growth and prosperity."

"The Rose Building holds a special place in the history of Medical Mutual. It's important to us that it's being used to invigorate the area and contribute to the vibrancy of Cleveland's downtown," says Steve Glass, Medical Mutual's President and CEO. "That's why passing the baton to Spark GHC and Cleveland Construction feels right."

Cleveland Construction, renowned as a builder for innovative development projects, brings invaluable experience to the table. "We are excited to be part of this endeavor to reimagine urban spaces," says James Small, Owner of Cleveland Construction. "Together, we will create a landmark destination that enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike."

The collaboration with CBRE, the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, and its brokers, Jamie Dunford and Kevin Yates, were instrumental in navigating complex negotiations and ensuring the success of this joint venture. "This project is a testament that superior real estate can be activated when facing significant headwinds in the current economic landscape," says Jamie Dunford of CBRE. "Through creativity, we were able to align and structure a partnership with all parties that will result in an optimal outcome for the Rose Building and the City of Cleveland," added Kevin Yates of CBRE.

The revitalization of the Rose Building into a boutique hotel and multifamily apartments, along with ground-floor retail, is not just a development project; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of cities. As Cleveland continues to evolve into a dynamic and inclusive urban hub, this joint venture sets a new standard for unique investment and community-driven development.

About Spark GHC

Spark GHC is a minority owned, U.S. focused private real estate firm focused on developing, acquiring, and operating hospitality, multi-family, and commercial assets. Spark GHC's mission is to improve the daily guest experience through technological innovation, remain strong stewards of the community where assets are located, and be a driver of positive culture. The Spark and GHC family of companies have $350 million in assets under ownership consisting of -3,000 hospitality keys and multi-family units. Over the past 15 months, the companies have acquired 8 hotel assets and 2 multi-family properties. Spark GHC was founded by Amit Patel, Bhavesh Lad, Bhavin Patel, Michael J. Smith, and Saagar Parikh. The sponsor team has a diverse background spread across Main Street and Wall Street. Learn more at www.sparkghc.com. Contact them at [email protected].

About Cleveland Construction

Cleveland Construction, Inc is a national construction company specializing in general contracting, construction management, design-build, and self-performing walls and ceilings services. Throughout our history, they've succeeded by providing a wide range of construction solutions to our clients and delivering a whole lot of quality work.

About CBRE

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients.

Contact:

Bhavin "B" Patel, Co-Founder and Principal, 330-949-7423

SOURCE Spark GHC