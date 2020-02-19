Joint Ventures Of Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe Global, Receive Circa $1,000,000 In Orders

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Venture partners of our subsidiary, Biopipe Global Corp, in India and Bangladesh have received orders for 12 plants with an approximate value of $1,000,000.

Max Khan, the CEO of Lifequest said, "The past seven months we completed all the foundational work of entering key markets, HR, engineering, procurement and implementation. With fully commissioned systems in key markets, we have been able to demonstrate the unique capabilities of our sewage wastewater treatment technology which has resulted in very strong interest. Our joint venture partners now have a robust pipeline of projects, which continues to grow rapidly. We are in negotiations to enter 4 additional countries in the near future. Our mission is to become the singular platform for disruptive and scalable wastewater treatment technologies. We continue to evaluate and add other effluent treatment technologies to our platform. We have achieved major milestones with limited capital and human resources, and we are proud of our team and efforts of our joint venture partners."

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance free sewage wastewater treatment system. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lifequest World Corp

