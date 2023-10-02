Jointechlabs Enters China Regenerative Medicine Market with Joint Venture and Patent Grant

China focus includes a joint venture with a top Shanghai/Suzhou-based medical technology company and the granting of a core Chinese patent covering microfat (adipose tissue) processing.

BRANDON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointechlabs, Inc., a Regenerative Medicine Solutions company announced that it has been granted a core patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration covering adipose tissue processing and has entered into a joint venture with Bangyi Medical Technology Co., Ltd. to develop the aesthetic, plastic surgery, and orthopedic-sports medicine market in China.

The China Patent

Jointechlabs' unique technology is designed to enable health practitioners to utilize autologous adipose tissue and its derivates (a person's own fat) for joint pain relief and a wide variety of orthopedic, aesthetic, wound healing, and reconstructive surgery applications.

Patent CN115722351A addresses the core operation and features of MiniTC® , the company's flagship adipose processing system, including MiniTC's technological superiority, industry-leading microfat purity, quantity, and speed.

"Innovation and market depth are key to our success and strategy as a pioneer and leader of the regenerative medicine industry," said Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO of Jointechlabs. "This patent strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio and allows us to bring our innovations to the Chinese public."

Jointechlabs has a portfolio of worldwide patents.

The Partnership

Jointechlabs also announced Zann Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a joint venture agreement with Bangyi, a leading provider of medical technology solutions in China. Jointechlabs will provide licensed technology, training, manufacturing knowhow, and technical support. Zann/Bangyi will market, sell, train, service, and support the licensed products. The Bangyi distribution network includes over 50 representatives and 500 distributors servicing over 600 hospitals and medical practices.

Dr. Nishit Pancholi, COO of Jointechlabs said "Bangyi is the right partner to help us bring our regenerative medicine solutions to China for the benefit of so many aesthetic, plastic surgery, and orthopedic-sports medicine patients. We look forward to serving the needs of the Chinese population and the medical community."

Jerry Luo, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Bangyi, said "We forecast significant demand for MiniTC and Jointechlabs products throughout China." Simon Chen, Managing Director and co-founder added "We are excited to work with Jointechlabs and together address regenerative medicine needs throughout China."

About Jointechlabs

Headquartered in Brandon, FL, privately-held Jointechlabs is an emerging worldwide regenerative medicine leader. The company enables healthcare practitioners to provide safe, cost-effective, non-surgical therapies at the point-of-care without infrastructure change.

