Jointechlabs Makes Microfat-based Regenerative Medical Procedures More Efficient and Profitable

Faster, simpler, and more efficient microfat-based procedures

BRANDON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to save a physician time when performing any microfat-based medical procedure, Jointechlabs, Inc. has optimized the components and process of its industry-leading MiniTC® Microfat Processing system. These optimizations produce greater patient and physician satisfaction, increase profitability, and set a new standard for regenerative medicine efficiency.

A microfat-based procedure consists of three phases - removing (harvesting) fat from a patient, processing that fat into microfat, and injecting the microfat back into the patient. MiniTC has been and remains the efficiency and quality leader for microfat processing, yet physicians demand efficiency throughout the entire procedure, which Jointechlabs is uniquely addressing. MiniTC's components, automation, and best practices specifically reduce time and optimize results in all three phases.

Below are typical times for each of the above phases in a common knee joint pain procedure showing 2023 efficiency improvements over 35%:



Fat

Harvesting Microfat

Processing Microfat

Reinjection Procedure

Total 2018 30 minutes 30 minutes 20 minutes 80 minutes 2023 15 minutes 25 minutes 10 minutes 50 minutes

In addition to bespoke component design, the company has standardized and further automated the process at each stage of a MiniTC-based procedure, again reducing the labor component, simplifying training, allowing physicians to easily gain proficiency and non-physician medical professionals to perform much of the process, and leading to consistent results.

"Our goal is to make microfat-based procedures using MiniTC the simplest and most efficient on the market and to move the regenerative medicine industry forward. We are striving to assure a stress-free, time-efficient process, from harvesting through processing to effortless injection." said Dr. Nathan Katz, Jointechlabs CEO. "Henry Ford had a fantastic vehicle engine in the early 1900s, but it was only when Ford optimized production efficiency that motor vehicles changed the world. We see a parallel here."

Integral to this holistic and efficient approach, the Jointechlabs support team will guide and train physicians on best practices for each of the three phases of microfat-based procedures.

"The safety and effectiveness of microfat-based procedures have been demonstrated through years of clinical experience," said Dr. Nishit Pancholi, COO of Jointechlabs. "However, for the first time the business case for microfat-based procedures is overwhelming. MiniTC-based procedures are effective and rewarding for the patient, the doctor, and the practice."

