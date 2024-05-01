Jointly Announces Integrations with Seven Leading Cannabis POS Providers Revolutionizing Cannabis Retail with Spark Pro AI

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly , a leading cannabis discovery platform, is excited to announce its integration with seven major cannabis point-of-sale (POS) software providers. They are: Dutchie, Blaze, POSaBIT, GrowFlow, Cova, Treez, and Proteus420. These integrations streamline the onboarding process for cannabis retailers onto the Jointly platform, facilitating access to a community of purposeful cannabis consumers and the innovative Spark Pro AI Assistant for budtenders .

Spark Pro, designed to enhance the role of budtenders, provides unparalleled insights into goal-specific cannabis product performance and best practices in cannabis consumption. This empowers budtenders to offer personalized and informed product recommendations, elevating the consumer experience in dispensaries and fostering a deeper level of trust and engagement between consumers and retailers.

David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly, expressed his enthusiasm about the new integrations: "This is more than just a technological milestone; it's a game-changer for the cannabis retail industry. Spark Pro is designed to enhance the way budtenders interact with customers, providing a framework that demystifies cannabis, increases certainty, reduces complexity, and is supported by solid data."

These new integrations provide retailers with access to Jointly's comprehensive collection of user-generated goal-specific product ratings and cannabis consumption data. This data is gathered and constantly updated and expanded by consumers using Jointly's mobile app , where consumers actively learn about purposeful consumption and meticulously track and reflect on their cannabis experiences to achieve optimal results.

"Our software and data are designed to empower purposeful consumption," added Kooi. "We guide consumers to discover the right products and assist retailers in selling cannabis more effectively. By delivering insights tailored to the diverse motivations behind cannabis use, we enhance the budtender's role in matching products to consumer needs. We're doing more than just offering software; we're actively shaping a more informed, responsible, and enjoyable cannabis future for everyone."

Jointly's mission goes beyond software solutions; it aims to foster a community where cannabis consumption is understood, respected, and optimized for individual goals and wellness. As the cannabis industry continues to grow, Jointly is at the forefront, driving innovation and connectivity between consumers and retailers.

For more information about Jointly and the new POS integrations, please visit the Jointly website .

About Jointly

Jointly is a pioneering cannabis discovery and software company dedicated to advancing the understanding and enjoyment of cannabis. By leveraging data and technology, Jointly helps consumers achieve their cannabis consumption goals, providing a platform for users to track and optimize their experiences. With a commitment to education, community, and innovation, Jointly is setting new standards in the cannabis industry for product discovery, consumption best practices, and retailer engagement.

SOURCE Jointly