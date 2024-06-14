Jointly participate in the grand event of the energy! BatteroTech will attend INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2024

JIAXING, China, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2024 will be held in Germany from June 19 to 21 in the Trade Fair Center Messe München. BatteroTech will attend the exhibition with the 72Ah, 280Ah, and 314Ah cells, the 1P52S liquid cooling battery pack, the 1P416S BTL energy storage cabinet, and the new product 5MWh container. Welcome to our booth to discuss the latest green energy products and solutions with us. ⠀

Date: June 19-21, 2024

Venue: Messe München

Booth: C2.538

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438752/24061_gigapixel_standard_scale_2_00x.jpg