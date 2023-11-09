Jointly Promoting Development, opening up, and Winning the Future - THE SIX HONGQIAO INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC FORUM(HQF)

News provided by

THE SIX HONGQIAO INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC FORUM

09 Nov, 2023, 05:42 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5th to 6th, over 8000 Chinese and foreign guests gathered by the Huangpu River to attend the 6th Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum is an important component of the CIIE. The theme of this Hongqiao Forum is "Jointly Promoting Development, opening up, and Winning the Future". In addition to the main forum, a total of 22 sub forums were held under the four sections of "Open Development", "Open Cooperation", "Open Innovation", and "Open Sharing", as well as activities related to the "Investment in China Year", the release of the "World Open Report 2023" and international seminars.

Press Conference on World Open Report 2023 and International Symposium on World Opening-up

The World Open Report 2023 and the World Open Index were released, and experts and scholars jointly provided suggestions and suggestions for promoting global open cooperation.

Parallel Session on Innovation of Work Safety Governance from a Global Perspective

Beneficial to improving the level of public safety governance in China and improving the social governance system

PARALLEL SESSION ON REGIONAL INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION DEMONSTRATION AREA: NEW PLATFORM AND NEW PRACTICE OF BELT AND ROAD INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Shandong Province has signed contracts with key cooperation projects of countries and regions along the "the Belt and Road" to promote wider, higher level and deeper regional economic cooperation.

PARALLEL SESSION ON AGRICULTURAL SERVICES TRADE: GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESILIENT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

Agricultural service trade will also become an important new engine for agricultural economic growth.

PARALLEL SESSION ON EXPLORING INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL GOVERNANCE AND CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL INDUSTRY & HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE ON DIGITAL TRADE INNOVATION

Showcasing first-class enterprises and a first-class business environment to the world is an important way to attract more global enterprises, especially digital economy and digital trade enterprises, to invest and prosper in Jiangsu.

PARALLEL SESSION ON CHANNELLING GLOBAL BUSINESS THROUGH HONG KONG

Deeply reflecting the positioning of Hong Kong as the "Eight Centers" and highlighting its strategic position in the overall development of the country.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.