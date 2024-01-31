Jointly Revolutionizes Cannabis Shopping With AI-Driven Personalization

News provided by

Jointly

31 Jan, 2024, 09:32 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly, a leader in software and data for purposeful cannabis consumption, today announced a significant advancement in the evolution of Spark, its AI-driven cannabis consumption assistant.

Spark now offers consumers a unique, personalized cannabis shopping experience, drawing its knowledge from over half a million documented cannabis experiences. 

Spark is found in Jointly's mobile app, where consumers track the goals for their cannabis consumption, their successes, their product choices, and the factors impacting their experiences, creating a rich data reservoir to power Spark's intelligence and recommendations.

A New Era of Cannabis Shopping

David Kooi, Jointly's CEO and Co-Founder, highlights the novelty of Spark, "For the first time, people can shop for cannabis by talking to an AI that has real data about what works best for people based on the reasons they're looking for."

Jointly's internal reporting indicates that its data covers 98% of the reasons why people consume cannabis. Kooi continues, "In places like Los Angeles, ordering cannabis for pickup or delivery via an app isn't groundbreaking. What is groundbreaking is the way Spark utilizes data and objectivity to deliver a new level of personalization to the shopping experience."

Spark's shopping features are being introduced to consumers in select U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and greater Oakland in California, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, through partnerships with leading dispensaries and delivery services.

Tailored to Your Preferences

"Spark isn't just another cannabis AI. It's a culmination of exhaustive data collection on what truly works for cannabis consumers," said Kooi.

Beyond the data that informs it, Spark's advantage lies in its ability to learn from and adapt to each user, sculpting a personalized cannabis journey. "Spark is attentive to your unique needs and preferences, personalizing its suggestions just for you," adds Kooi.

The Ultimate AI Companion for Purposeful Cannabis Consumption

This evolving process creates a mutually beneficial relationship. Consumers seeking enhanced cannabis experiences contribute data and feedback, which in turn allows Spark to become a more effective and insightful cannabis companion.

These new capabilities are in addition to the evolving role Spark has been playing as a comprehensive guide to responsible and enjoyable cannabis use. It educates users on consumption best practices, simplifying the cannabis journey for a rewarding experience.

Introducing Spark Pro for Budtenders

Understanding the pivotal role of budtenders in the modern cannabis experience, Jointly also offers Spark Pro, an AI co-pilot equipping budtenders with insights on goal-specific product performance and cannabis consumption best practices. "Spark Pro is set to redefine the art of budtending, making it more informed, effective, and in tune with individual customer needs," Kooi states.

About Jointly

Jointly is a forward-thinking cannabis software company committed to helping people reach their goals with cannabis and elevating the shopping experience with their data-driven purposeful cannabis consumption framework. By combining AI technology with a deep understanding of consumer needs, Jointly is at the forefront of the cannabis industry's evolution towards more personalized, informed, and effective consumption.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of Jointly and is based on information currently available to Jointly and on assumptions that Jointly believes are reasonable. Such forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Jointly as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Jointly expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Jointly

Also from this source

The Cannabis Company Dispensary and Jointly Partner to Educate Mississippi Patients on Benefits of Purposeful Cannabis Consumption

The Cannabis Company Dispensary and Jointly Partner to Educate Mississippi Patients on Benefits of Purposeful Cannabis Consumption

The Cannabis Company Dispensary has announced a new partnership with Jointly, a cannabis software, education, and personalized wellness platform. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.