JOIST Launches Today to Help Girls Discover Careers in the Trades with Support from Foootwear and Apparel Brand Wolverine

The launch of JOIST is supported by Wolverine , the Michigan-based footwear and apparel company known for making durable work boots for more than 135 years. In 2018 Nolee joined Team Wolverine as an ambassador to champion America's skilled trade workers.

"We've been working with Nolee over the past year through Team Wolverine and her commitment to not only pursuing her own career, but also helping the next generation discover how fulfilling trades jobs can be is something Wolverine is thrilled and honored to support through the launch of JOIST," said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing for Wolverine.

With only 9 percent of high school students considering a career in the trades, JOIST aims to align with the mission of Wolverine's Project Bootstrap and equip young women with basic trade skills and inspiration to consider trades work as a viable career path.

"I really found myself when I realized the options available to me with a career as a carpenter," Anderson said. "Since joining Team Wolverine I've been able to see beyond my own career and give a voice to this industry and the incredible opportunities it can offer."

Today's launch event will be a free, day-long workshop hosted by Wolverine where local Nashville tradeswomen will mentor and teach girls ages 13–18 about different career paths in the skilled trades. The attendees will learn safety skills and introductory training into basic hand and power tools before taking part in a hands-on activity, building picnic tables for local non-profit The Nashville Food Project.

"I'm very excited to be launching JOIST here in Nashville to teach young girls that they can do anything they set their mind to," said Anderson. "It's a program I wish would have existed when I was growing up."

JOIST launches today, Friday, May 31 in Nashville, TN at Fort Houston with Wolverine and local retailer French's Shoes & Boots —additional events in the area will be forthcoming. Learn more about Wolverine's Project Bootstrap at Wolverine.com/ProjectBootstrap.

About Wolverine and Project Bootstrap

Wolverine is a Michigan-based footwear and apparel company that has been making durable work boots with the highest-quality materials for more than 135 years. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap program visits job sites and trade schools, donating work boots to those who build America's houses, roads and valuable infrastructure. In 2018, they formed Team Wolverine to support individuals that personify the drive, grit and work ethic of those in the trades to help close the skills gap. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com.

About JOIST

JOIST was created to offer young girls and women the exposure, excitement & encouragement to cultivate practical skills in a safe environment. Follow them on Instagram at @JoistSkills to learn more.

About Nolee Anderson

Nolee is a trim carpenter originally from Montana who now lives and works in Nashville. She's a 2017 mikeroweWORKS scholarship recipient and co-founder of GRIT, a program that mentors young girls interested in the trades. In 2018 she joined Team Wolverine and is now launching JOIST to help girls in Nashville explore new career options through the trades.

